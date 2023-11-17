Bengals-Ravens: Injured Stars Shake Up Bets, AFC North Picture

The Week 11 installment of Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens took several twists and turns that could have impacts down the stretch, particularly in the AFC North.

Beginning on the injury front, Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Andrews could be looking at a season-ending injury.

Elsewhere for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each had midgame injuries during the game with the long-term impact yet to be seen.

No injury, however, will be monitored as much as the status of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who left in the first half with a right wrist injury. Cincinnati had recently gotten back in rhythm after its franchise quarterback dealt with an early season calf injury. If Burrow misses time, the Bengals will have a steeper climb in the AFC North after falling to 5-5 in the 34-20 loss in Baltimore.

With a second-half offensive spark with touchdowns from Gus Edwards and Ja’Marr Chase, the 54-point final gave bettors who took the over on 46.5 a victory. Per DraftKings SportsBook, 57% of over/under bets were on the over on Thursday night.

Finally, Baltimore earns another key win in a gauntlet of a division, moving to 8-3. All four teams in the division, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both at 6-3, have records over .500 and will fight through a competitive slate for crowded seeding in the AFC playoff picture.