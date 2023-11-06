With Texas Rangers jerseys still damp from champagne, sportsbooks were quick to open the World Series prices for 2024.

Expectations were low for both the Rangers and the Diamondbacks last preseason. April odds showed the Rangers at 50-1 and Arizona at 120-1 to win the Commissioner’s Trophy, respectively.

The matchup itself had odds of 1750-1. A $10 bet would have won you $17,500.

Heading into 2024, oddsmakers at FanDuel set the Atlanta Braves as the +600 favorite with the Los Angeles Dodgers not far behind at +700. The defending champion Rangers are tied with their divisional rival, the Houston Astros, at +850.

If you’re wondering where the Red Sox land, you’ll have to count 17 teams ahead of them. Bookmakers give Boson 38-1 odds. That’s a 2.56% implied probability.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said they are going “full throttle” this offseason to build a competitive roster. The key for Boston will be solidifying its two biggest issues from last season: The starting rotation and the middle infield defense.

The organization already made one change by bringing in new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. The former Red Sox pitcher and 13-year Major League Baseball veteran will be taking over the ninth-highest payroll in baseball.

Like with Boston, the rest of the league faces a lot of unknowns when it comes to what next year has in store. Be cautious with making your bets this early as the makeup of teams could look drastically different Opening Day.

With that said, here are four teams I have my eye on as of November.

Atlanta Braves +600

Here is what we call the “chalk” pick. Oddsmakers have good reason for making Atlanta the favorite after its104 regular-season wins were the most in baseball. Along with expected upgrades to the rotation, the team should feel confident in another year of experience for their young core. The majority of their lineup and the top half of their pitching fall under the age of 30, which is something their National League and division foes can’t say. Reminiscent of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, the Braves went from the best regular season team to a disappointing early postseason exit. Trust that they won’t forget that feeling.

Los Angeles Dodgers +700

Those darn Diamondbacks. The Dodgers were a favorite to win the World Series but were knocked out in the division round by Arizona. However, LA figures to be aggressive in trying to bolster its pitching staff and also is the favorite to land Shohei Ohtani. With a move like that, this price would drop significantly.

Philadelphia Phillies +1000

The Phillies had the best rotation heading into the playoffs and a lineup that was dangerous 1-9. Pressure is on the organization to make the right move when it comes to retaining or replacing free agent ace Aaron Nola. The Phillies theoretically could let Nola hit the open market and replace him with San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell. The left-hander had a 2.25 ERA in 2023 but also featured a walk rate in the bottom 4% of the league. Nola showed elite control all year and reliable play in the postseason with a 2.35 ERA. However, it was his rough last outing against the Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series that might have left a bad taste in fans’ and bettors’ mouths.

Baltimore Orioles +1300

The Orioles shocked the baseball world, finishing on top of the American League East after being projected to come in last. They have their young talent to thank with 2019 No.1 pick Adley Rutschman, star rookie Gunnar Henderson and closer Félix Bautista becoming the most clutch players on the roster. Now, they have the top prospect in the game, Jackson Holliday, on speed dial, and he?s poised to provide a strong bat and plate discipline that adds to an already powerful lineup. While a young core brings fresh excitement, some veteran arms could be the difference that separates them in the AL.