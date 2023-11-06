Could Patriots Be Worth Flyer On Embarrassing Accolade?

The Patriots suffered another deflating loss Sunday, and fans are wondering how much worse things can get.

New England lost to the Washington Commanders, 20-17, at Gillette Stadium. Its 2-7 record made it the worst team in the AFC after Week 9, and concerns grew over Bill Belichick’s job security, especially after Mac Jones seemingly expressed a lack of faith in the team and ownership might also not be enamored with team’s ability to turn things around.

The Patriots would have the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season ended after Week 9, so they’re not the worst team in the league, but is it possible for New England to have the dishonor of having the worst record by season’s end?

New England is 10-1 as of Monday morning on FanDuel Sportsbook to have the worst record in the NFL. The 1-8 Arizona Cardinals are the favorite with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Chicago Bears ahead of the Patriots.

It’s probably a crazy idea to think the Patriots would be worse than the Cardinals, who started rookie Clayton Tune on Sunday, or the Giants, who likely will lose Daniel Jones for the rest of the season due to a possible knee injury.

But let’s take a brief look at the rest of New England’s schedule after Week 9 — the Patriots are on a bye in Week 11.

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Given the state of the team, it’s hard to pencil in any wins for New England. The matchup against the Giants will be interesting for draft purposes, and fans would have to think the Patriots can handle the Broncos. But every other matchup, except for the Chiefs and Bills, is a toss-up.

Again, teams below the Patriots are worse for a reason. The Panthers at least have an incentive to not bottom out since the Bears control their first-round pick from a trade for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. But the 10-1 price is the best it’s going to be for the rest of the season, and if you want to buy into more turmoil for New England, it’s best to get that price before it shortens.