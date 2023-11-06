NFL Week 10 presents a mixed bag of middling teams versus middling teams, but a clash between the San Fransico 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars is the most interesting matchup on the slate.

Both sides are coming off a bye, and San Francisco heads into Jacksonville on a three-game losing streak. But the 49ers did trade for Chase Young before the trade deadline, and if there was ever a time to buy the dip on Kyle Shanahan’s side, it would be before Week 10.

Other than that marquee matchup, the majority of Week 10 features matchups between teams on the fringe of a playoff spot. Heading into the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, 10 teams are either .500 or a game above or below .500.

There majority of the slate features favorites of 3.5 points or fewer, which is fine for neutrals who don’t want blowouts. But it highlights how evenly strengthened the majority of the NFL teams are and why each week truly matters. If Joshua Dobbs can lead the Vikings to another victory and if the Lions falter away from Detroit, Minnesota would be one game out for the NFC North lead. Three teams in the AFC North are tied at 5-3, and the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly have found life under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and aren’t completely dead for a playoff spot. This won’t guarantee great football, but in a results-based league, teams will come in motivated to get a victory.

Let’s dive into the point spreads and totals for those games and the rest of the NFL Week 10 slate below.

(Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Carolina Panthers at (-3.5) Chicago Bears, 40

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

(-1.5) Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 43 (in Germany)

(-2.5) San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 44.5

(-2.5) New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 41

Tennessee Titans at (-1.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38.5

Cleveland Browns at (-5.5) Baltimore Ravens, 38.5

Houston Texans at (-7.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 46.5

Green Bay Packers at (-3.5) Pittsburgh Steelers, 37.5

(-1.5) Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 41.5

(-1.5) Detriot Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 48.5

New York Giants at (-15.5) Dallas Cowboys, 39

Washington Commanders at (-6.5) Seattle Seahawks, 44.5

(-2.5) New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 37

MONDAY, NOV. 13

Bye weeks: Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles