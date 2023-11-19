Bucs’ Chris Godwin Could Shine in Shootout vs. 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers, the spotlight falls on wide receiver Chris Godwin. In this article, we’ll dissect the intriguing matchup and explore why Chris Godwin might be poised for a fantasy breakout in a potential shootout against the 49ers.

The Chris Godwin Conundrum

Chris Godwin has been somewhat of a fantasy enigma this season, often flying under the radar despite his undeniable talent. His middling salary in DFS contests has left many scratching their heads, wondering if this is the week he finally delivers a fantasy explosion.

The Appeal of the 49ers Matchup

What makes this matchup with the San Francisco 49ers appealing for Chris Godwin? Let’s break it down.

Single-High Safety Coverage

Since Week 7, the 49ers have displayed the 11th-highest single-high safety rate in the league. This defensive alignment opens up opportunities for pass-catchers, especially in the middle of the field, where Godwin often does his damage.

Chris Godwin’s Production Against Single-High Coverage

When facing single-high safety coverage, Chris Godwin has been a standout performer. He commands a 24% target share and an impressive 32% first-read share in these situations. These numbers suggest that he is the go-to option when the Buccaneers encounter single-high safety looks.

Mike Evans’ Injury Concerns

Another factor to consider is Mike Evans’ quad injury, which has garnered some attention. While Evans did practice fully on Thursday and Friday leading up to the game, the injury could potentially impact his effectiveness. This raises the question of whether Chris Godwin will see an increased target share, making him an even more attractive fantasy option.

High-Scoring Shootout Potential

The Buccaneers are no strangers to high-scoring shootouts, and this game against the 49ers has all the ingredients for a points bonanza. San Francisco’s offense has consistently put up impressive numbers, and the Buccaneers often find themselves in competitive, high-scoring contests.

Final Thoughts

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, fantasy football enthusiasts have their eyes on Chris Godwin. Given the matchup, his success against single-high safety coverage, and the potential impact of Mike Evans’ injury, this could be the week where Godwin finally delivers a fantasy spike. With the potential for a high-scoring shootout on the horizon, all signs point to a big performance from Chris Godwin, making him a player to watch in this exciting matchup.

