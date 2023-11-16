Charleston Classic Preview: How to Watch St. John’s, Houston, LSU

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Thursday as the Charleston Classic tips at the TD Arena. Eight intriguing teams will battle it out for three days in South Carolina in the 15th edition of the tournament, with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday.

More CBB: Myrtle Beach Invitational | Ranking Buy Game Upsets | Power 6 Conference Winner Picks | Mid-Major Conference Winner Picks

Let’s take a look at each of the quarterfinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: ESPNU | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPNU | ESPN App Time: 1:30 p.m. ET | Location: TD Arena – Charleston, SC

Spread: St. John’s -4.5 (-105) | North Texas +4.5 (-115)

St. John’s -4.5 (-105) | North Texas +4.5 (-115) Moneyline: St. John’s (-188) | North Texas (+155)

St. John’s (-188) | North Texas (+155) Total: OVER 137.5 (-110) | UNDER 137.5 (-110)

This is an intriguing litmus test for the Johnnies after looking quite vulnerable in their defeat to Michigan on Monday night. While this is a step down in competition, the Mean Green are a legitimate mid-major power that has given plenty of high-major programs scares in the past. With such a system-based style, the loss of both head coach Grant McCasland and star guard Tylor Perry isn’t as hurtful as one may think. Don’t be surprised if the Mean Green make this a game, as the shorter spread indicates.

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN2 | ESPN App Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | Location: TD Arena – Charleston, SC

Spread: Dayton +1.5 (-115) | LSU -1.5 (-105)

Dayton +1.5 (-115) | LSU -1.5 (-105) Moneyline: Dayton (-102) | LSU (-118)

Dayton (-102) | LSU (-118) Total: OVER 133.5 (-110) | UNDER 133.5 (-110)

LSU will enter with a sour taste in its mouth after not just losing but getting boatraced at home by Nicholls last Friday night. It’s brought their ranking much closer to Dayton’s within most metrics ahead of this matchup, while the books have this one as virtually a toss-up. Dayton’s DaRon Holmes may be the best player in the entire tournament, and he’ll be appointment television in all three of the Flyers’ matchups this week.

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN2 | ESPN App Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: TD Arena – Charleston, SC

Spread: Houston -19.5 (-110) | Towson +19.5 (-110)

Houston -19.5 (-110) | Towson +19.5 (-110) Moneyline: Houston (-4500) | Towson (+1600)

Houston (-4500) | Towson (+1600) Total: OVER 126.5 (-114) | UNDER 126.5 (-106)

Houston enters this event as the overwhelming favorite, and they open with a matchup against a tricky Towson team that has always been known to put up a fight under head coach Pat Skerry. Both teams will feel largely comfortable keeping things within the halfcourt and at a snail’s pace in this one, making possessions a premium with such a low total. It’ll be a tall task to see if the Tigers can find a way to crack the dominant Cougars defense.

TV: ESPNU | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPNU | ESPN App Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | Location: TD Arena – Charleston, SC

Spread: Utah -3.5 (-110) | Wake Forest +3.5 (-110)

Utah -3.5 (-110) | Wake Forest +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Utah (-166) | Wake Forest (+138)

Utah (-166) | Wake Forest (+138) Total: OVER 151.5 (-110) | UNDER 151.5 (-110)

Thursday’s nightcap is a power conference clash between two solid offenses. In the four games played thus far by these two teams, both have eclipsed the century mark, while neither have scored below 77 points in an outing. We’ll likely get eight upperclassmen in the starting lineups here, meaning we could see an exciting shootout between two experienced squads. The Demon Deacons will have to clamp up defensively if they want to pull off this upset.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.