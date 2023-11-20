Georgia Bulldogs: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 12

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National Champions and have started the regular season with an 11-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season.

1. Offense Continues to Spread the Wealth

Although it’s evident that Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is a focal point on offense, one of the things that’s continued to make this group successful has been the ability to spread the ball around. Quarterback Carson Beck loves Bowers as a safety blanket and game-changing presence. Still, the Bulldogs showed their ability to get multiple pass catchers involved in their Week 12 victory over Tennessee. Head coach Kirby Smart preaches team mentality and the players are buying in and not worrying about their target share. That’s the sign of an elite program. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint led the way for the Bulldogs in Week 12 with seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Carson Beck Making Heisman Case

How can you not be impressed with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck? There were questions about whether he could take the reigns and run with the job. He’s not only done that, but you can make a case he should end up in New York for the Heisman Trophy award ceremony as a top-three finisher. Although the odds suggest he’ll miss out on the honor, it’s not hard to argue for Beck. The 6’4″ signal-caller has thrown for 3,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. These numbers immediately pop off the page and highlight Beck’s ability to manage a game in one of the top offenses in the country. Beck may not win in 2023, but if he sticks around for another season, expect him to be one of the front-runners for the coveted award.

3. Starting Games on Time Remains an Issue

Despite being one of the best-coached teams in the country under Smart, the Bulldogs have struggled on the opposition’s opening drive. On Saturday against Tennessee, the Volunteers scored on their first play from scrimmage. That type of result is unacceptable for a team with national title aspirations. What’s puzzling for the Bulldogs is that they adjust very well after opening drives on defense. Adjustments have been a significant key to success for the Bulldogs, but is spotting their opponent a lead sustainable this late into the season? The Bulldogs would be wise to buck this trend heading into their regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, with the Alabama Crimson Tide on deck in the SEC Championship Game.

