How to Watch the Hall of Fame Classic: Times, TV, Betting Odds

Early-season tournaments are here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Wednesday as the Hall of Fame Classic tips at the T-Mobile Center. Four intriguing teams will battle it out for two days in Kansas City, with a champion set to be crowned on Thursday.

Let’s take a look at each of the semifinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: CBS Sports Network | Streaming: ESPN App

CBS Sports Network | ESPN App Time: 1:30 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Spread: Boston College +5.5 (-102) | Colorado State -5.5 (-120)

Boston College +5.5 (-102) | Colorado State -5.5 (-120) Moneyline: Boston College (+205) | Colorado State (-255)

Boston College (+205) | Colorado State (-255) Total: OVER 146.5 (-110) | UNDER 146.5 (-110)

If you watch any individual player on Wednesday’s slate of action, make sure it’s Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens. The fifth-year senior is off to a scorching start this season, averaging 16.8 points and 8.0 assists per game on 59 percent shooting from the floor. Boston College will need to find ways to severely damper his production if they want to pull out the upset to open things up in Kansas City.

TV: CBS Sports Network | Streaming: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports Network | CBS Sports App Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Spread: Creighton -18.5 (-110) | Loyola Chicago +18.5 (-110)

Creighton -18.5 (-110) | Loyola Chicago +18.5 (-110) Moneyline: Creighton (-4000) | Loyola Chicago (+1400)

Creighton (-4000) | Loyola Chicago (+1400) Total: OVER 146.5 (-110) | UNDER 146.5 (-110)

With UConn and Marquette each sounding off at their respective MTEs this past week, it feels like Creighton has been left behind a bit in the Big East discussion. The Bluejays put on an impressive offensive display in their victory over Iowa last week and have dismantled three sub-200 KenPom opponents in buy games to put them at 4-0. Loyola Chicago will be a bigger test than that trio of home outings, but the Ramblers have underperformed to start the year. We’ll see if Drew Valentine can get things together and put up a fight in this spot.

