How to Watch the NHL on ESPN and Hulu This Week

The NHL season is a month into the regular season, and there are multiple good matchups to watch this week on ESPN and Hulu.

First up, you’ll have Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators hosting Leo Carlsson and the Anaheim Ducks. Game 2 of the doubleheader will feature Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visiting the struggling San Jose Sharks.

On Thursday night, you can watch a battle between Connor Bedard‘s Chicago Blackhawks and Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

SportsGrid fills you in on how to watch these matchups.

How to Watch The Point

When: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN2, ESPN+

Host: Arda Ocal | Analyst: Emily Kaplan

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

When: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN+/Hulu

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen | Analyst: Kevin Weekes

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

When: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN+/Hulu

Play-by-Play: John Buccigross | Analyst: AJ Mleczko

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

When: Thursday, November 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN+/Hulu

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy | Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.