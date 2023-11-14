How to Watch the NHL on ESPN and Hulu This Week
The NHL season is a month into the regular season, and there are multiple good matchups to watch this week on ESPN and Hulu.
First up, you’ll have Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators hosting Leo Carlsson and the Anaheim Ducks. Game 2 of the doubleheader will feature Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visiting the struggling San Jose Sharks.
On Thursday night, you can watch a battle between Connor Bedard‘s Chicago Blackhawks and Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
How to Watch The Point
When: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: ESPN2, ESPN+
Host: Arda Ocal | Analyst: Emily Kaplan
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators
When: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: ESPN+/Hulu
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen | Analyst: Kevin Weekes
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks
When: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: ESPN+/Hulu
Play-by-Play: John Buccigross | Analyst: AJ Mleczko
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks
When: Thursday, November 16
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: ESPN+/Hulu
Play-by-Play: Steve Levy | Analyst: Ray Ferraro
