Is Matt Canada the Real Problem With the Steelers Offense?

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at a comfortable 4-3 record heading into their Thursday night clash with the Tennessee Titans. The problem for the Steelers is that although they’re in a playoff spot before Week 9 kicks off, their offense has remained stagnant, and it doesn’t appear like a surge is coming anytime soon. Much of the blame for the Steelers’ offensive woes has been directed toward offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Should that be the case, or is there a deeper problem in Pittsburgh?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has publically had Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s back. Although we’re unlikely to know what happens behind closed doors, Tomlin has long been a loyal coach and always has his player’s and coaching staff’s backs. This mentality can make players and coaches want to work for you, but it also hinders the franchise if you’re stubborn when something isn’t working.

The biggest issue for the Steelers offense is its lack of adjustments. If something isn’t working for half of the season, what makes them think a sudden breakout is on the horizon? It’s not as though the Steelers lack talent on offense, either. They have players that can make plays, like George Pickens. Although second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled, the offensive coaching staff has to do a better job of playing to his strengths. When you hear opponents talk about the predictability of the Steelers’ offense, that’s telling. Look at the Miami Dolphins. They have an explosive playmaker in Tyreek Hill but are also creative in their play designs. There’s no reason the Steelers can’t be doing the same with Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

It’s not often an entire fanbase is in unison regarding their displeasure with a coach. The “Fire Canada” problem doesn’t appear to be quieting down in the Steel City, especially with Pittsburgh’s offense having scored over 25 points just once this year. For context, the Dolphins offense is averaging over 33 points per game. Yes, that’s the high bar in the NFL, but there’s no reason the Steelers can’t be putting up more than 21 points on any given Sunday.

The Titans are well-coached, led by Mike Vrabel, but if the Steelers can’t find a way to solve this lackluster Tennessee Titans defense on Thursday night, something has to give. With an over/under set at 36.5 points, that doesn’t inspire confidence that an offensive breakout is on the horizon for Pittsburgh. If that’s the case, expect the “Fire Canada” chants to get louder.

