NBA In-Season Tournament Winner Betting Trends: Celtics Seeing Action

With the NBA In-Season Tournament wrapping up the opening round on Tuesday night, we take a look at the latest odds and insights for the eight teams that moved on to the quarterfinals.

Line movement (Open to Now)

Celtics +700 to +300

Lakers +1400 to +550

Suns +1100 to +600

The Boston Celtics have shown a remarkable trajectory after winning Group C in the East. Starting at +700, Boston has surged in the betting market to current odds of +300. This bullish trend is reflected in their substantial lead in Ticket% and Handle%, standing at 18.6% and 21.5%, respectively, suggesting a high confidence among bettors. On Monday, the Celts will head to Indiana for an elimination game against the Pacers.

Highest Ticket%

Celtics 18.6%

Nuggets 12.4%

Timberwolves 7.7%

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have also experienced a significant shift. Pegged initially at +1100, their odds have nearly halved to +600. With 5.8% of tickets and 8.7% of the handle, the Suns’ rising odds indicate a growing belief in their potential. Phoenix grabbed a wildcard spot after going 3-1 in the West’s Group B and will visit the Lakers on Tuesday.

Highest Handle%

Celtics 21.5%

Nuggets 18.7%

Suns 8.7%

The Milwaukee Bucks are not far behind in the betting race. Their opening odds of +1000 have been slashed to a robust +350. The Bucks hold a steady 4.9% in both Ticket% and Handle%, signaling solid backing from the betting community. Milwaukee was one of four undefeated teams in the tournament and will host the Knicks on Tuesday night.

The Indiana Pacers, perhaps the dark horses, have seen their long opening odds of +4000 drop to +1400. They capture 4.6% of tickets and 3.7% of the handle, hinting at a savvy group of bettors eyeing a potential upset. Indiana cruised to 4-0 to top their group and were the highest-scoring team in the tournament’s opening round.

The iconic Los Angeles Lakers have witnessed their odds adjust from +1400 to +550. Their betting activity shows a Ticket% of 4.6% and a Handle% of 5.2%, underscoring the enduring faith in the Lakers’ capabilities. LA went 4-0 in group play.

The Sacramento Kings have made a significant leap, with odds moving from +2000 to +500. Holding 3.8% of the ticket share and 4.8% of the handle, there’s a clear momentum building behind them. The Kings also went undefeated in group play and will host the Pelicans on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Pelicans display a noteworthy odds decrease from +3000 to +1200, with 2.6% of tickets and a modest 1.4% of the handle, indicating a smaller yet optimistic group of supporters. New Orleans topped the West’s Group B with a 3-1 mark.

Lastly, the New York Knicks have seen their odds tighten from +2200 to +1600, holding 2.0% of tickets and 2.8% of the handle. This suggests that while they may not be the favorites, there’s a steady belief in their capacity to surprise. New York picked up the East’s wildcard thanks to a +42 point differential.

Biggest Liability

Celtics

Nuggets

Thunder

As we get to the quarterfinals, will the favorites continue to tighten their grip, or will an underdog rise? The shifting odds in the NBA In-Season Tournament are a storyline in itself, as thrilling as the game on the hardwood.

