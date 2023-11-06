The Las Vegas Raiders were feeling good and then some after a 30-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The win marked the first for interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who took over during the week after the organization fired head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The locker room certainly looked like a happy one in their first victory of the season without McDaniels. After the win, several players smoked cigars in celebration of a big week for the Raiders, per Logan Reever of 8NewsNow.

While the win took momentum for the team, the Raiders earned just their fourth win of the season and remain three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

For a team that still only sits at 4-5, the cigar celebration for the Raiders may just be “smoke and mirrors.”