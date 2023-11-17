NFL Week 11 Player Props: Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry

In the ever-evolving world of NFL betting, certain bets stand out for their sheer thrill and potential for quick wins. One such bet involves the running game, where a player like Saquon Barkley could suddenly rack up 50 yards, allowing you to cash out early on his prop. This week’s focus is on how Tommy DeVito, quarterbacking the New York Giants, impacts the betting landscape.

Barkley is the name to watch this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Despite being limited in practice, if he plays, the odds are compelling. The over/under for Barkley has risen to 71.5 rushing yards, up from 68.5 earlier in the day, indicating a strong likelihood of him taking the field. He’s the primary offensive option for his team, offering a solid bet for those looking to capitalize on his potential to deliver big plays.

In contrast, we see a significant shift in the betting odds for Derrick Henry. Earlier in the season, Henry’s numbers for rushing yards were consistently in the seventies and eighties. However, now we’re seeing a dramatic drop, with his current line set at a mere 55.5 yards. This reduction reflects a change in his role or performance, marking the lowest it’s been all year. Despite this, betting on Henry against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday seems a risk worth taking. The focus will likely be on bolstering the run game, especially considering the challenges faced by their rookie quarterback last week.

This strategic approach to NFL betting showcases the importance of understanding player roles, team dynamics, and how these factors influence the betting odds. Whether it’s capitalizing on a single explosive play from a star like Barkley or trusting in the enduring capability of a player like Henry amidst a downturn, these insights offer valuable guidance for those looking to make informed bets in the NFL.

