Plus: What have the Chargers done to earn the billing as road favorite?

You can’t watch a full day of football if you don’t start in the morning, and NFL fans have a reason to set their alarms Sunday with a potential AFC championship preview featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany.

It will be one of three potential playoff previews with the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon ahead of the nightcap between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

With that, there are plenty of enticing wagers. We’ve highlighted one of those three contests in our four-game best-bet parlay. Prices courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, which are also included on the consensus odds page on NESNBets.com.

(+8.5) Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-110)

As bad as the Bears might be, especially with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent coming back to reality after a good-not-great debut, this still feels too inflated a number for the Saints. New Orleans is coming off a 38-point performance against the Indianapolis Colts. But the reality is Indianapolis has a defense that makes everybody look good.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Over 47 (-110)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked as close to 100% as we’ve seen him all season during Cincinnati’s Week 8 win in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Bills signal-caller Josh Allen threw the ball 40 times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Buffalo showing more tempo, as well. This number feels like it should sit north of 50-plus much like Dolphins-Chiefs.

Cleveland Browns moneyline vs. Arizona Cardinals (-375)

Clayton Tune is expected to start against the Browns should Kyler Murray not be able to return from the injured list. We list this bet more if Tune, a fifth-round rookie, is the one going up against Myles Garrett and company. However, even if it is Murray starting his first game since tearing his ACL last season, we’re still riding with Jim Schwartz’s defense.

(+3.5) New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-118)

What have the Chargers done in order for them to be a road favorite against a team that sits above them in the AFC standings? We’ve seen this primetime script from Brandon Staley and company one too many times. And while we’re intrigued by the Jets to win straight up, we’ll take the field goal.

Payout: 1 unit to win 7.9

To date: 17-11-1 (Down 5 units)