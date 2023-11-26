Resurgent Derrick Henry Bolsters Titans’ Ground Game

After a couple of challenging weeks, Derrick Henry is poised for a comeback, making him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. Additionally, we’ll provide some betting insights to enhance your NFL experience.

Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

Derrick Henry’s Fantasy Resurgence

Derrick Henry, the powerhouse running back for the Tennessee Titans, has faced some tough matchups recently. However, his recent dip in performance has led to a discount in his fantasy price. Let’s examine Henry’s price points on FanDuel and DraftKings, the favorable matchup ahead, and why he’s an enticing play this week.

Price Points

FanDuel : $7,800

: $7,800 DraftKings: $6,400

Henry’s current price tags on both platforms make him an attractive option, especially considering the favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Favorable Matchup

The Carolina Panthers defense ranks 24th against the rush, and they have struggled in recent weeks, partly due to three consecutive road games. The Titans, coming back home, have a golden opportunity to exploit this matchup, and Derrick Henry could be the key to their success.

Get Right Game for Henry

The past two weeks have been uncharacteristically tough for Henry, with just 60 combined rushing yards. However, this matchup against the Panthers presents a “get right” game for the Titans’ star running back. The team is expected to return to its ground-and-pound style of play, which could lead to a resurgence in Henry’s fantasy production.

Betting Insights

In addition to his fantasy potential, Derrick Henry’s impact on the betting aspect of this game cannot be overlooked. Here are some key insights to consider:

Henry as a Game-Changer

When Henry is at his best, he can single-handedly change the course of a game. His ability to grind out tough yards and break explosive runs makes him a valuable asset for the Titans. His performance could directly influence the outcome and potentially create betting opportunities.

An Opportunity to Capitalize

For bettors, recognizing the potential value in a player like Derrick Henry, who is currently at a discount due to recent struggles, can be a smart move. If Henry returns to form in this favorable matchup, those who back him could benefit from the odds.

Conclusion

Derrick Henry’s fantasy revival is on the horizon, and this week’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers sets the stage for his resurgence. Fantasy managers can capitalize on his reduced price points, while bettors should keep a close eye on his impact on the game.

As the Titans return home, expect Henry to play a pivotal role in their offensive game plan. He has the potential to dominate in fantasy and influence the betting lines. Don’t forget about this powerhouse running back, as he aims to remind everyone why he’s one of the NFL’s elite talents.

