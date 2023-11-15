Strong First Half Helps Lead Duke to Win Over Michigan State

Jon Scheyer, the Chicago Land native, made a triumphant return to the United Center last night, leading Duke to a significant victory over Michigan State, coached by one of the sport’s legends, Tom Izzo. As highlighted, the first half of the game was particularly challenging for Michigan State, with their offensive struggles becoming glaringly apparent. They managed only 20 points in the first 20 minutes, a sluggish start that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Despite a more spirited effort in the second half, where they outscored Duke by two, Michigan State’s initial deficit proved too substantial to overcome. They trailed by 11 points at halftime and ultimately lost by nine, with the final score standing at 74-65 in favor of Duke. Notably, Duke not only secured the win but also covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite in this Chicago matchup.

A critical factor in Duke’s victory was their proficiency at the free-throw line. They made an impressive 24 free throws, in stark contrast to Michigan State’s seven. This discrepancy was pivotal, especially considering that Duke’s three-point shooting was not as effective, hitting only 27%. However, their ability to draw fouls and convert at the free-throw line proved decisive in a game that wasn’t characterized by high scoring.

For Michigan State, the season has begun with some unexpected challenges, as they currently stand at one win and two losses. This start is surprising to many and indicates that there might be a tough journey ahead, particularly as they enter the rigorous Big Ten conference schedule. The team’s early struggles suggest that significant improvements are needed if they hope to compete effectively in the upcoming games.

