The Ultimate +1200 Same Game Parlay for Bills at Bengals

After a forgettable Thursday Night Football bout, we’re shifting gears to Sunday and a star-studded Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, and as usual, we worked up a banger.

This same game parlay is valued at +1200, so be sure to check the sportsbooks for offered 50% profit boosts to push this to +1800.

Let’s ride.

The Bengals go as the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase goes, and they are cruising right now. Across the last five games, Chase has averaged ten receptions, 14 targets, and nearly 120 yards per game, gaining at least six receptions and 70 yards in each one. Without Tre White in the Buffalo secondary, no one can slow down Chase. We’ll look for it to be six straight games where he has at least six catches and 70 yards.

Tee Higgins has had a roller coaster of a season, so we’re much more comfortable playing Tyler Boyd. He sees the same production weekly and has had at least 25 yards in six straight games. That’s all the reasoning we’re going with for our third leg.

I’ll be looking to pivot our fourth leg to Stefon Diggs to have 6+ receptions, which he has hit in all seven games this season, if the books ever make reception props available for Buffalo. Still, I’m comfortable riding out Diggs to have at least 70 yards, just as we did with Chase. Diggs has eclipsed 70 yards in five of seven games this season, and in his two misses, he wasn’t far off with 58 and 66-yard performances. Like with the Bills secondary and Chase, who on Cincinnati’s defense will slow down Diggs? If Brandon Aiyuk can go for 109 yards last Sunday and Tyler Lockett hit 94 yards two weeks ago, Diggs will get 70.

I’ve been on the Dalton Kincaid train all year, and I won’t back down now, just as he’s seeing more volume. Kincaid has eclipsed 25 yards in five of seven games this season, but across these last two weeks, he’s averaged 6.5 receptions and 70 yards. George Kittle went for 149 yards last week against this Bengals defense, so if Kincaid doesn’t go for 25, I don’t know how I would react.

To this point, our parlay is around +370, but I want to go for the home run. We’re already riding with the stars with our Chase and Diggs 70+ yard plays, so let’s double down by taking each of them to find the endzone. Diggs and Chase are two of football’s best receivers, and given their egos, this is an opportunity for one to outdo the other. Diggs has combined for five touchdowns across his last five games, and Chase has had four touchdowns over the past three games, so under the lights in primetime, we’ll expect both of these guys to make an endzone trot.

