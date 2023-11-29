The Ultimate +1250 Same Game Parlay for 76ers vs Pelicans

We put together an epic eight-leg same-game parlay for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans matchup that we don’t imagine losing, valued at +1250.

Let’s ride.

I don’t get the public perception of Joel Embiid anymore. He earned his MVP last year, and no one wants to acknowledge that he’s been even better this year. He has the highest efficiency rating of his career, gelling seamlessly alongside Tyrese Maxey, and has become an incredible facilitator under Nick Nurse. Anyway, back to tonight, we expect him to dominate like he has all season. Let’s give you the run-down.

Embiid has had 30+ points in eight of his last nine games

Embiid has had 10+ rebounds in 12 of his last 14 games

Embiid has had 6+ assists in seven of his previous eight games and is fresh off a triple-double on Monday night

Plus, across his last three games against New Orleans, he’s had 42, 37, and 42 points. We have no reason not to expect a dominating outing tonight.

Tyrese Maxey has taken the leap to star status this season and already appears to be the best sidekick that Embiid has ever had. His scoring has always been there as he’s had at least 20 points in 14 of 17 games this year, but alongside Embiid, he’s also seen a leap in his playmaking abilities, recording at least six dimes in five of his last six games.

We’ll keep these two Tobias Harris legs simple for you. He’s had at least 10 points in 16 of 17 games this year and at least four rebounds in 15 of 17 games. That’s all I need to know!

We have to mix someone from the Pelicans into our parlay, right? Well, CJ McCollum appears ready to return from injury tonight, and he’s scored at least 15 points in nine straight games against the 76ers. In the six games McCollum has played this season, he averaged 21.7 points per game, so I’m comfortable expecting 15 tonight in a high-scoring game.

