Week 12 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

Week 12 of the NFL season is here, so here are our four favorite picks against the spread and a six-point teaser parlay to give you five winners for the weekend.

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Who are the New England Patriots to be a 3.5-point favorite on the road? They are coming off the bye, but the team is not good in any capacity. Mac Jones stinks, the defense stinks, and Bill Belichick’s departure now appears imminent. The New York Giants aren’t much better, but after Tommy DeVito looked decent last week against the Washington Commanders, tossing three touchdowns, they deserve a little more respect. I was planning on betting on the Giants anyway, given how low I am on the Patriots, but +3.5 at home? I’ll take that all day.

Pick: Giants +3.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

This should be a fun one, likely deciding the AFC South. If the Jacksonville Jaguars win, they’re two games up on the Houston Texans, whereas a Texans win would give them a tiebreaker advantage. These two clubs met in Week 3, and the Jaguars got embarrassed. Since then, the Jags have won six of seven games and appear to be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC. As much as I love CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans, I trust Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson more as they seek revenge after their Week 3 debacle.

Pick: Jaguars -1.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

It’s hard to believe in Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts, but coming off a bye, I like their chances at home against a poor Tampa Bay Buccaneers that’s lost five of their last six. Baker Mayfield should have opportunities against a bad Colts’ secondary. Still, knowing Baker, he won’t be able to capitalize enough to outweigh a Colts offense. Plus, I question how physically ready the Bucs will be coming off a tough battle in San Francisco last week and now traveling up to Indy. At less than a field goal, I’ll bank on the better coach and all-around team with the rest advantage.

Pick: Colts -2.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

I don’t get the public’s perception of the Philadelphia Eagles whatsoever. They may not obliterate teams or look flashy, but they win football games. They entered Kansas City on Monday Night Football and took down Patrick Mahomes and Co. Where is the credit for the Eagles’ defense holding the Chiefs scoreless in the second half in their own building? I didn’t see anyone talking about the Eagles’ drops in the Super Bowl. Moving on to Week 12, much talk is about this being a bad spot for the Eagles, making them only a three-point favorite. However, bad spots don’t exist for this Eagles team. They find ways to win and have the better head coach, quarterback, offensive weapons, stronger lines, and home-field advantage over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Plus, donning the gorgeous Kelly Green uniforms, I don’t see how the Eagles let the Bills walk out of Sunday with a win. I’ll lay the three points for two units.

Pick: Eagles -3

Six-Point Teaser of the Week: Cardinals +7.5, Browns +7.5, Chiefs -2.5 (+150)

The Arizona Cardinals have been playing inspired football these past few weeks with Kyler Murray back under center. At home, I trust them to keep this one close against a Los Angeles Rams squad I don’t trust.

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are about to have themselves a slugfest. I don’t see how Russell Wilson can blow the doors off this loaded Cleveland defense.

After losing to the Eagles on Monday night, I expect the Kansas City Chiefs to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders and not drop a second straight game. I will tease the Chiefs down to less than a field goal.

