3 NHL Wednesday Bets: Jets, Kraken and Red Wings Plays

In NHL betting, it’s always wise to keep an eye on the under-the-radar teams and the unpredictable matchups. Let’s dive into some of tonight’s games, highlighting teams like the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Islanders, whose performances might surprise you.

First, the Winnipeg Jets, often overshadowed in media coverage, show remarkable defensive prowess. Despite being from one of the league’s smaller cities, they’re proving to be a formidable force on the ice. Tonight, they face the Detroit Red Wings, a team performing decently but not exceptionally. The pick here is clear: go with the Jets at -160. They have the edge, especially in their defensive game.

Another intriguing game tonight involves the Seattle Kraken taking on the Los Angeles Kings. The Kraken, given a handicap of +1.5 goals (-166), is an attractive bet. Although the odds have shifted from -150 to -176 in favor of LA on the moneyline, it’s still a favorable pick considering the Kraken’s recent performance.

Odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook

Lastly, let’s talk about the New York Islanders. This team is a bettor’s conundrum – they win when least expected and lose in seemingly effortlessly matchups. Their inconsistency makes them a risky bet. Tonight, they’re up against the Washington Capitals in DC. Given the Islanders’ unpredictable nature and the fact they’re on the second leg of a back-to-back, the lean here is towards the Capitals moneyline at -122. The Capitals have the advantage, particularly with the Islanders’ tendency to falter in the third period.

Tonight’s NHL betting picks focus on teams that might not always grab the headlines but have the potential to deliver wins against the odds. Keep an eye on these matchups for some exciting hockey action and potential betting success.

