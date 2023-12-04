3 Things We Learned From the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, leading to a big Week 13 win.

SportsGrid looks at the result from Dallas.

1. Dak Prescott Continues Climbing MVP Ladder

It’s becoming a theme that with each passing game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making his presence felt in the NFL MVP conversation. Although the level of competition hasn’t been great defensively over the last month, Prescott has been balling out, and his numbers speak for themselves. In their Week 13 victory over Seattle, Prescott finished with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns. He’s now sitting with 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. If you don’t believe those are MVP-caliber numbers, you’re likely a Cowboys hater. Prescott has flaws as a quarterback, but he’s been a significant reason this team sits in a great position with a 9-3 record. He’ll further bolster his chances if he can lead Dallas to a victory against the Eagles when they next face off.

2. Defense Showed Some Cracks

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been a focal point of why they’ve continued to find success in 2023. Still, they showed some moments of concern against the Seahawks in Week 12, especially in their secondary. DK Metcalf had a dominant performance and tallied three touchdowns, including a long score. Stopping splash plays will be something this defense needs to do, and that’s a problem without Trevon Diggs. Despite DaRon Bland putting together a historic season returning interceptions for touchdowns, he’s been beaten a lot in the secondary, which was evident on Thursday. The contenders in the NFC have deep threats, and if the Cowboys want to be viewed on the same level as them, they’ll need to clean this up.

3. CeeDee Lamb is Making Bid for NFL’s Top Wideout

Many people have been waiting for CeeDee Lamb to make that next step as an elite wide receiver, and he’s finally been doing that in 2023. Not only has Lamb been able to make the big plays, but he’s also just been much more consistent on a game-to-game basis. Lamb was sensational for the Cowboys offense on Thursday night, leading the group with 12 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. With another monster game in the books, Lamb has now tallied 1,182 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Lamb views himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL, and his performance thus far in 2023 has elevated his game into the top echelon of receivers.

