5 Overreactions to Week 15 of the NFL Season

Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 14:

5. The Atlanta Falcons Are the Most Overrated Team in the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have invested a lot of draft capital in their offense. The problem is it’s not working out. Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London are the Falcons’ last three first-round draft picks, and they’ve been unable to keep the team competitive in a laughable NFC South.

Arguably, Pitts is the biggest disappointment. The Falcons’ tight end has failed to reach the lofty heights of his rookie campaign, with his yards per reception decreasing each subsequent season. That trajectory is analogous to what we’ve seen from Robinson in his first professional season. The eighth-overall pick in this year’s draft hasn’t eclipsed 100 rushing yards since Week 4, falling below 62 in eight of his past ten.

Altogether, the Falcons rank 18th in yards per game and 26th in scoring offense. Sadly, that’s not good enough to keep their heads above water in the worst division in football.

4. The NFL Should Expand Its Postseason Bracket Further

There is no shortage of drama as we race toward the exciting conclusion of the football season. Six of the eight divisions are still up for grabs, and 25 of 32 teams still have a shot at a postseason berth. With so much at stake over the season’s final three weeks, the NFL should consider expanding its pool of playoff teams.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys Aren’t Making it Past the Second Round of the Playoffs

A few weeks ago, it appeared the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were the two best teams in the NFL. A handful of games later, I don’t think either team is making it out of the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia’s path to the second round is far from guaranteed. The Eagles are falling apart at the wrong time of year, losing three straight and relinquishing control of their own destiny. Although the Cowboys have done better to maintain their footing, they are just 3-5 as the visitors this year and have struggled against superior competition.

A lot has been made of how great the NFC East teams are. They’re undeserving of the credit unless they find a way to go on an extended playoff run.

2. Nobody Wants to Win the AFC South

There doesn’t appear to be any glory in winning the AFC South. At different points this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and, to a lesser extent, the Indianapolis Colts have had a path to securing the division title. But nobody wants to seize it.

Jacksonville has lost three in a row and four of six, opening the door for the Texans and Colts. All three teams are tied with 8-6 records, but not one of those teams has looked like a division winner.

Inevitably, one of these teams will win this division by default, and it’ll be whichever squad emerges from the Texans vs. Colts clash in Week 18.

1. Anyone Can Be an NFL Quarterback

This season has been particularly disastrous for NFL signal-callers. Numerous big-name pivots have gone down with injuries, resulting in some unknown and long-forgotten quarterbacks getting the call. With three weeks left in the season, 57 QBs have taken snaps under center. That’s in addition to the record-setting 63 who played in 2022. Apparently, anyone can step onto the field and do this.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings could be onto their fourth and fifth quarterbacks of the season in Week 16. Kenny Pickett went down, necessitating Mitch Trubisky’s involvement. He failed miserably, throwing Mason Rudolph into the fire. Now, the team is testing out other pivots to see if they can find someone to lead them to the playoffs.

Similarly, the Vikings have already burned through four players, dropping three of their last four. Nick Mullens was satisfactory in Week 15, but Minnesota would be wise to put someone under center who isn’t going to cost them games.

There’s gotta be someone out there who can be a quarterback version of Vince Papale.

