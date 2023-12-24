Bijan Robinson & Chuba Hubbard are Undervalued in Week 16

In the world of NFL football and sports betting, finding hidden gems for your DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) lineup can make a significant impact on your success. Today, we’re exploring two under-the-radar running backs, Bijan Robinson and Chuba Hubbard, who offer great value at their respective price points. Let’s dive into their potential for today’s games.

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson, priced at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings, has garnered attention as a long-term investment in season-long fantasy leagues. However, for today’s DFS games, let’s evaluate him as a short-term investment.

Buy Low Opportunity

Robinson presents a classic “buy low” situation. Last week, expectations were high, but he didn’t receive the volume of touches many expected. The frustration was palpable among DFS players. However, there’s a silver liningâ€”Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Taylor Heinicke is back in the mix, which could lead to a different offensive approach.

Low Roster Percentage

Given the disappointment of last week, Robinson’s roster percentage is likely to be artificially low. DFS players may hesitate to invest in him again, creating an opportunity for savvy bettors to capitalize on his talent when the football is put in his hands.

Chuba Hubbard

The Volume King Chuba Hubbard, playing for the Carolina Panthers, is another intriguing option in the DFS landscape. Priced at just $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings, he offers an affordable alternative for your lineup.

Volume is Key

Hubbard’s standout feature is his volume of play. In recent weeks, he has consistently received a high number of carries, which is a hallmark of a reliable DFS running back. With 25, 23, and 22 carries in the past three weeks, Hubbard is in a prime position to produce fantasy points.

Touchdown-Dependent Value

While Hubbard’s fantasy performance has been somewhat touchdown-dependent, he has still managed to finish as an RB2 or RB1 in various weeks. His consistency and affordability make him an attractive option for DFS players looking to save on the running back position.

Conclusion

In the dynamic world of NFL DFS and betting, finding value picks like Bijan Robinson and Chuba Hubbard can set your lineup apart from the competition. Robinson’s potential for a buyback performance and Hubbard’s volume-driven value both make them compelling choices for today’s games. As you assemble your DFS lineup and consider your betting options, keep these under-the-radar running backs in mind. Their hidden potential could be the key to a successful weekend of NFL action.

