Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: +365 SGP
The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) look to extend their winning streak to four games tonight as they travel to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to battle the Kings (12-8).
Sacramento enters the contest as 4.5-point favorites.
Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Kings’ star point guard, who has found his stroke from a three-point range this season.
Leg 1: De’Aaron Fox OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-118)
- Fox is averaging a career-best 3.0 made threes per game this season
- Fox has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games
- Brooklyn is allowing the most made threes per game to point guards this season
Leg 2: Mikal Bridges OVER 24.5 Points (-113)
- Bridges has scored at least 25 points in two of his past three games, including a 42-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 2
- Sacramento is allowing the fourth most points per game to small forwards this season
Leg 3: Kings Moneyline (-190)
- Sacramento has won each of the past two meetings against the Nets
- Sacramento is 5-2 straight up this season as a home favorite (71.4 Win%)
- Brooklyn is 3-4 straight up this season as a road underdog (42.9 Win%)
Total Value = +365
