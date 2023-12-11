Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: +365 SGP

The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) look to extend their winning streak to four games tonight as they travel to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to battle the Kings (12-8).

Sacramento enters the contest as 4.5-point favorites.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Kings’ star point guard, who has found his stroke from a three-point range this season.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: De’Aaron Fox OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-118)

Fox is averaging a career-best 3.0 made threes per game this season

Fox has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games

Brooklyn is allowing the most made threes per game to point guards this season

Leg 2: Mikal Bridges OVER 24.5 Points (-113)

Bridges has scored at least 25 points in two of his past three games, including a 42-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 2

Sacramento is allowing the fourth most points per game to small forwards this season

Leg 3: Kings Moneyline (-190)

Sacramento has won each of the past two meetings against the Nets

Sacramento is 5-2 straight up this season as a home favorite (71.4 Win%)

Brooklyn is 3-4 straight up this season as a road underdog (42.9 Win%)

Total Value = +365

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.