Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: +365 SGP

2 Hours Ago

The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) look to extend their winning streak to four games tonight as they travel to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to battle the Kings (12-8). 

Sacramento enters the contest as 4.5-point favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Kings’ star point guard, who has found his stroke from a three-point range this season.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: De’Aaron Fox OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-118)

  • Fox is averaging a career-best 3.0 made threes per game this season
  • Fox has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games
  • Brooklyn is allowing the most made threes per game to point guards this season 

Leg 2: Mikal Bridges OVER 24.5 Points (-113)

  • Bridges has scored at least 25 points in two of his past three games, including a 42-point performance against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 2
  • Sacramento is allowing the fourth most points per game to small forwards this season

Leg 3: Kings Moneyline (-190)

  • Sacramento has won each of the past two meetings against the Nets
  • Sacramento is 5-2 straight up this season as a home favorite (71.4 Win%)
  • Brooklyn is 3-4 straight up this season as a road underdog (42.9 Win%)

Total Value = +365

