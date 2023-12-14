Chargers vs. Raiders: 5 Anytime or 1st Touchdown Picks

NFL football is a realm of unpredictability, excitement, and non-stop action, especially when it comes to scoring touchdowns. In sports betting, selecting an anytime touchdown scorer can be both thrilling and profitable. Let’s dive into some of the top picks for the upcoming games.

First, we have Austin Ekeler (+130) of the Los Angeles Chargers. Ekeler is a dynamo on the field, known for his agility and ability to find the end zone. He’s the kind of player who can turn the tide of a game in a single play. With his track record, it’s no surprise he’s a favorite to score. Betting on Ekeler is more than just a safe play; it acknowledges his consistent excellence.

Switching gears to the Las Vegas Raiders, Zamir White steps up in the absence of Josh Jacobs. Richard, often under the radar, has a chance to shine with increased opportunities. His odds sit attractively at +110, making him a tempting pick for those looking to capitalize on his potential breakout performance.

The pride of Notre Dame, Michael Mayer, is a promising choice. The tight end boasts impressive odds of 5 to 1. Mayer has shown he can be a dominant force on the field, and his ability to score makes him an intriguing option for any bettor looking for a high-reward pick.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers emerges as a dark horse with odds of 13 to 1 to score the game’s first touchdown. Meyers has the skill and the potential to make significant plays, and at those odds, he represents a high-value pick for those willing to take a chance on an underdog.

Back to the Chargers, and let’s not overlook Quentin Johnston out of TCU. With a whopping 20 to 1 number to score the game’s first TD, he’s the wildcard pick of the night. Johnston has shown flashes of brilliance and could be a surprise scorer in the game. Betting on him is a gamble, but the potential payout is too enticing to ignore.

In conclusion, each of these players brings something unique to the table. Whether you’re looking for a safe bet like Ekeler or willing to take a risk on an underdog like Johnston, the NFL offers endless opportunities for excitement and profit. So, place your bets, sit back, and enjoy the thrill of the game!

