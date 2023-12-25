Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: +369 SGP

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) are set to conclude the Christmas Day slate with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12).

The Mavericks enter this matchup in sixth in the Western Conference, while the Suns sit in eleventh. The Mavericks have won six of their last ten games, while the Suns have lost seven of their last ten.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay between these Western Conference foes.

Leg 1: Mavericks +5 (-110)

The Phoenix Suns have posted a 7-8 record at home in 2023

in 2023 The Dallas Mavericks have posted a 9-6 record as the road team in 2023

The Suns have lost two in a row and seven of their last ten games

The Suns and Mavericks have split their last four games

In the Mavericks two recent losses to the Suns, they’ve lost by an average margin of just three points

Leg 2: Kevin Durant UNDER 30.5 Points (-115)

In ten games on Christmas Day, Kevin Durrant has averaged 29.9 points per game

Over his last five games, Kevin Durant has scored 31 or more points just once

In 44 games against the Mavericks, Kevin Durant has averaged 25.7 points per game

Leg 3: Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-120)

Over his last five games, Luka Doncic has scored 35 or more points in four of them

Over his last ten games, Luka Doncic has scored 35 or more points in six of them

Without Kyrie Irving in the lineup over the Mavericks last eight games, Doncic has averaged 36 points per game

NBA SGP Total Value = +369

