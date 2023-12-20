Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors: +512 SGP

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets (18-10) travel to Toronto tonight to battle the Raptors (11-15) in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Denver enters the contest as a 4.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim for a second straight win.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: DEN Aaron Gordon OVER 3.5 Assists (+128)

Gordon is averaging 3.7 assists per game this season

Gordon has recorded at least four assists in three of his past four games, including two straight. Solid value at plus money!

Leg 2: TOR Scottie Barnes to Score 20+ Points (-140)

Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.3 PPG this season

Barnes has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, shooting 62% from the field over that stretch

Barnes is averaging 23.4 PPG over his last eight appearances

Leg 3: DEN Michael Porter Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-106)

Porter is averaging 16.5 PPG this season, a full point more than tonight’s prop

Porter has scored at least 16 points in 16 of 28 games this season (57%)

Toronto is allowing the sixth most points per game to power forwards

Total Value = +512

