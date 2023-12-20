Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors: +512 SGP
The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets (18-10) travel to Toronto tonight to battle the Raptors (11-15) in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Denver enters the contest as a 4.0-point favorite.
Anchored by Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim for a second straight win.
Leg 1: DEN Aaron Gordon OVER 3.5 Assists (+128)
- Gordon is averaging 3.7 assists per game this season
- Gordon has recorded at least four assists in three of his past four games, including two straight. Solid value at plus money!
Leg 2: TOR Scottie Barnes to Score 20+ Points (-140)
- Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.3 PPG this season
- Barnes has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, shooting 62% from the field over that stretch
- Barnes is averaging 23.4 PPG over his last eight appearances
Leg 3: DEN Michael Porter Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-106)
- Porter is averaging 16.5 PPG this season, a full point more than tonight’s prop
- Porter has scored at least 16 points in 16 of 28 games this season (57%)
- Toronto is allowing the sixth most points per game to power forwards
Total Value = +512
