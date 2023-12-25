Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: +319 SGP

NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five great matchups, including Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets (21-10) hosting the Golden State Warriors (15-14).

The Nuggets enter this matchup second in the Western Conference, while the Warriors sit tenth. Denver is 7-3 over their last ten games and has won four in a row, while the Warriors have won five in a row amidst a 6-4 stretch.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay between these Western Conference star-studded franchises.

Leg 1: Nuggets Moneyline (-270)

The Nuggets have won four in a row

The Nuggets have posted an 11-2 record at home in 2023

at home in 2023 The Warriors are 6-8 as the visitors in 2023

as the visitors in 2023 The Nuggets have won four in a row against the Warriors

against the Warriors The Nuggets have won seven of their last eight games against Golden State

Leg 2: Klay Thompson OVER 19.5 Points (-125)

In six games since Dec. 14, Thompson has averaged 25.6 points per game

Over those six games, Thompson has scored 20 or more points in each of them

Leg 3: Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-102)

In two games against Golden State in 2022, Murray averaged 29.5 points per game

In nine games in December, Murray is averaging 22 points per game

In three games on Monday’s, Murray is averaging 23 points per game in 2023

in 2023 Murray has scored 22 or more points in two of the Nuggets last four games

NBA SGP Total Value = +319

