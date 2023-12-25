Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: +319 SGP
NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five great matchups, including Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets (21-10) hosting the Golden State Warriors (15-14).
The Nuggets enter this matchup second in the Western Conference, while the Warriors sit tenth. Denver is 7-3 over their last ten games and has won four in a row, while the Warriors have won five in a row amidst a 6-4 stretch.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay between these Western Conference star-studded franchises.
Leg 1: Nuggets Moneyline (-270)
- The Nuggets have won four in a row
- The Nuggets have posted an 11-2 record at home in 2023
- The Warriors are 6-8 as the visitors in 2023
- The Nuggets have won four in a row against the Warriors
- The Nuggets have won seven of their last eight games against Golden State
Leg 2: Klay Thompson OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
- In six games since Dec. 14, Thompson has averaged 25.6 points per game
- Over those six games, Thompson has scored 20 or more points in each of them
Leg 3: Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-102)
- In two games against Golden State in 2022, Murray averaged 29.5 points per game
- In nine games in December, Murray is averaging 22 points per game
- In three games on Monday’s, Murray is averaging 23 points per game in 2023
- Murray has scored 22 or more points in two of the Nuggets last four games
NBA SGP Total Value = +319
