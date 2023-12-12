Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: +464 SGP

2 Hours Ago

Fresh off winning the NBA‘s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) travel to Dallas tonight to battle the Mavericks (14-8).

LA enters the contest as a 2.0-point favorite. 

Anchored by Lakers star center Anthony Davis, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides seek a fourth straight victory.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Leg 1: Anthony Davis OVER 26.5 Points (-106)

  • Davis is coming off a 41-point performance against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Final
  • Davis has scored at least 27 points in five of his past six games
  • Dallas is allowing the fifth most points to centers this season
  • I’m expecting Davis to be much more aggressive offensively after scoring just ten points on 4-of-10 shooting against the Mavs in the last meeting

Leg 2: Lakers Moneyline (-126)

  • Dallas is 1-0 against LA this season but will likely be without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game due to a heel contusion
  • Dallas is 4-1 without Irving this season, yet each of those victories came against teams with losing records

Leg 3: UNDER 234.5 (-110)

  • The UNDER has hit in 15 of the Lakers’ 23 games this season (62.5%), including four straight
  • The Lakers boast a 107.4 defensive rating over their last ten games – second in the Association
  • On average, the Lakers and Mavs are combining for 228.3 PPG this season

Total Value = +464

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

