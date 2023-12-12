Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: +464 SGP

Fresh off winning the NBA‘s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) travel to Dallas tonight to battle the Mavericks (14-8).

LA enters the contest as a 2.0-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Anchored by Lakers star center Anthony Davis, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides seek a fourth straight victory.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Anthony Davis OVER 26.5 Points (-106)

Davis is coming off a 41-point performance against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Final

Davis has scored at least 27 points in five of his past six games

Dallas is allowing the fifth most points to centers this season

I’m expecting Davis to be much more aggressive offensively after scoring just ten points on 4-of-10 shooting against the Mavs in the last meeting

Leg 2: Lakers Moneyline (-126)

Dallas is 1-0 against LA this season but will likely be without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game due to a heel contusion

Dallas is 4-1 without Irving this season, yet each of those victories came against teams with losing records

Leg 3: UNDER 234.5 (-110)

The UNDER has hit in 15 of the Lakers’ 23 games this season (62.5%), including four straight

The Lakers boast a 107.4 defensive rating over their last ten games – second in the Association

On average, the Lakers and Mavs are combining for 228.3 PPG this season

Total Value = +464

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.