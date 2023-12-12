Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: +464 SGP
Fresh off winning the NBA‘s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) travel to Dallas tonight to battle the Mavericks (14-8).
LA enters the contest as a 2.0-point favorite.
Anchored by Lakers star center Anthony Davis, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides seek a fourth straight victory.
Leg 1: Anthony Davis OVER 26.5 Points (-106)
- Davis is coming off a 41-point performance against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Final
- Davis has scored at least 27 points in five of his past six games
- Dallas is allowing the fifth most points to centers this season
- I’m expecting Davis to be much more aggressive offensively after scoring just ten points on 4-of-10 shooting against the Mavs in the last meeting
Leg 2: Lakers Moneyline (-126)
- Dallas is 1-0 against LA this season but will likely be without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game due to a heel contusion
- Dallas is 4-1 without Irving this season, yet each of those victories came against teams with losing records
Leg 3: UNDER 234.5 (-110)
- The UNDER has hit in 15 of the Lakers’ 23 games this season (62.5%), including four straight
- The Lakers boast a 107.4 defensive rating over their last ten games – second in the Association
- On average, the Lakers and Mavs are combining for 228.3 PPG this season
Total Value = +464
