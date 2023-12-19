Mets, Yankees Appear to Lead Race for Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a highly-touted Japanese prospect, is stirring significant interest from MLB, particularly among top-tier teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies. As discussed on Talking Yanks, reports from Jack Curry of the YES Network indicate the Yankees are notably impressed by Yamamoto’s dual appeal as both a skilled player and an admirable individual.

Unlike the situation with Shohei Ohtani, some insights into Yamamoto’s negotiations have surfaced, revealing his meetings with potential teams. The Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, and the recently emerged Phillies, who have pitched for his acquisition, are all in the running.

This scenario, laden with leaked information, has spurred a competitive spirit among the clubs, each vying to outdo the others with more lucrative offers. The state of pitching in MLB today, likened to the challenging quarterback situation in the NFL, only heightens Yamamoto’s value. His ability to consistently deliver deep into games, potentially guaranteeing six or seven innings per appearance, is a rarity in the current landscape.

Drawing parallels with Kodai Senga‘s move to the Mets last year, Yamamoto is expected to land one of the most substantial contracts ever for a player transitioning from overseas leagues to MLB. The contract could astonishingly reach $300 million to $400 million despite Yamamoto not having thrown a single pitch in the major leagues yet.

The sheer volume of reports from New York suggests that the Yankees and Mets could be leading the race for Yamamoto’s commitment. However, the ultimate decision remains uncertain with the ongoing bidding process and the high stakes involved. Whether it be the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, or Phillies, Yamamoto’s choice is keenly awaited in what promises to be a groundbreaking move in his career and a significant shake-up in the MLB pitching scene.

