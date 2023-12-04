NBA In-Season Tournament: Pelicans vs. Kings SGP

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) and Sacramento Kings (11-7) square off in the second of Monday’s two quarterfinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Sacramento enters the contest as a 3.5-point home favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Anchored by Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson, I’ve outlined a three-leg same-game parlay for your viewing pleasure in what should be a fun tilt between these entertaining squads.

Enjoy!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Zion Williamson OVER 24.5 Points (-106)

Williamson has scored at least 25 points in seven of his past eight games

Williamson notched 25 and 26 points in two meetings against the Kings this season

Sacramento is allowing the seventh most points to power forwards this season

Leg 2: Herbert Jones OVER 9.5 Points (-128)

Jones is averaging a career-high 11.8 PPG this season (18 games)

Jones has scored in double figures in five of his past six games, including back-to-back 17-point performances

Jones tallied 18 points in the last meeting against Sacramento

Leg 3: Pelicans Moneyline (+132)

New Orleans is 2-0 against the Kings this season, both victories coming without CJ McCollum

McCollum is off the injury report after missing Saturday’s contest against the Bulls in what will be his third game since returning from a small pneumothorax in his right lung

Total Value = +517

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.