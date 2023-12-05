NBA In-Season Tournament: Suns vs. Lakers SGP (+428)

The Phoenix Suns (12-8) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) square off in the second of Tuesday’s two quarterfinal matchups of the NBA‘s In-Season Tournament.

LA enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point home favorite.

Anchored by Phoenix's future Hall of Famer, I've outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay for a highly competitive affair.

Here’s to a fun night of hoops!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Kevin Durant OVER 29.5 Points (-102)

Durant is averaging 31.0 PPG this season, his highest since the 2014-15 campaign

Durant has scored at least 30 points in seven of his past eight games

Durant has tallied 39 and 38 points in two meetings against the Lakers this season

Durant has scored at least 30 points in five of the past six games in which Devin Booker was active (Booker will play tonight)

Leg 2: Suns Moneyline (+102)

Phoenix is 0-2 against the Lakers this season, but both losses came without Booker and were only by a combined eight points

Dating back to last season, Phoenix is 14-2 (excluding playoffs), with both Durant and Booker active

The Suns are 7-3 on the road this season

Leg 3: LeBron James UNDER 26.5 Points (-113)

James is averaging 24.4 PPG this season, his fewest since his rookie year

James has scored 26 points or fewer in seven straight games

Total Value = +428

