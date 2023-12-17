Rams’ Matthew Stafford Could Emerge as Top DFS QB in Week 15

In this NFL article from the Los Angeles Rams perspective, we’ll dive into the world of betting with a focus on quarterback Matthew Stafford. As the Rams prepare to face the Washington Commanders, we’ll explore Stafford’s potential impact and why he’s a prime choice for your DFS lineups.

Matthew Stafford: The Love Affair Continues

Matthew Stafford is a DFS gem, with a price tag of $7,200 on FanDuel and an enticing $6,000 on DraftKings. His recent performances and the matchup against the Washington Commanders make him a top-tier choice.

Stafford’s Recent Dominance

Stafford has been on fire in the last three weeks, consistently delivering impressive fantasy pointsâ€”24, 22, and 23 points, to be exact. This remarkable return on investment showcases his value in DFS lineups.

Exploiting Washington’s Weakness

One crucial factor making Stafford an attractive option is the Washington Commanders’ defense. They currently rank 30th overall and dead last (32nd) against the pass. This vulnerability sets the stage for Stafford to excel, especially when targeting elite route runners like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The Missing Pass Rush Threat

An additional advantage for Stafford is the absence of standout pass rushers like Montez Sweat and Chase Young in Washington’s lineup. Without significant pressure on the quarterback, Stafford has more time in the pocket to execute plays effectively.

Building Your DFS Lineup

To maximize your DFS lineup, consider running it back with Washington’s Antonio Gibson. With Brian Robinson sidelined, Gibson is expected to handle a significant workload, making him an appealing option.

Conclusion

As you craft your DFS lineups and betting strategy, don’t miss out on the opportunity to invest in Matthew Stafford. His recent success, combined with Washington’s defensive weaknesses, creates a favorable environment for a big performance.

Stafford’s consistency in delivering touchdowns and his ability to connect with top-tier receivers like Cooper Kupp make him a DFS must-have. Whether you’re a Rams fan or simply looking for a high-ROI DFS play, Matthew Stafford should be at the top of your list.

Prepare for an exciting showdown as the Rams face the Washington Commanders, with Stafford poised to deliver another smashing fantasy performance. Good luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups in what promises to be a thrilling game!

