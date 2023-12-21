Teaser Pick for Saturday’s Bengals-Steelers Showdown in Pittsburgh

This Saturday, we’re gearing up for an intense NFL doubleheader, kicking off with a crucial AFC North clash in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers take on the Bengals. This matchup has seen significant line movement, with the Bengals still favored slightly on the road against Pittsburgh. Currently, the Bengals are laying 2.5 points, with odds at -134 on the money line. The over/under for this game is set at 38.5, indicating expectations of a tightly contested battle.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Bengals -2.5 (-110) | Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Bengals -2.5 (-110) | Steelers +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bengals (-134) | Steelers (+114)

Bengals (-134) | Steelers (+114) Total: OVER 38.5 (-110) | UNDER 38.5 (-110)

The key question is: How close will this game between these fierce rivals be? It’s shaping up to be a nail-biter. For bettors, the opportunity to pick Pittsburgh in teasers seems like a valuable bet this week. Contrary to popular belief, Mason Rudolph is not a significant step down for the Steelers’ offense. In fact, Rudolph’s career numbers are better than the team has recently achieved under Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. So, don’t expect a significant drop in performance.

Despite the impressive form of the Bengals, particularly with their backup quarterback, the reality is that Pittsburgh’s defense is poised to challenge them significantly. This game could potentially be the toughest for Jake Browning, the Bengals’ young quarterback. The deciding factor in this clash will likely be the first significant turnover. With Rudolph playing with nothing to lose, the Steelers are expected to bring their A-game.

However, this is anticipated to be a one-possession game, likely to be decided by whoever possesses the ball last. A field goal could be the decider. Therefore, grabbing the Steelers and getting them over a touchdown in your bets is advisable. The game is predicted to be that close.

