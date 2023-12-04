The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Bengals at Jaguars

Week 13 finishes tonight with a one-sided Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

The Jaguars are a good football team and have just as good of a shot as any of the AFC’s top contenders to steal away the coveted bye. Still, looking at the national consensus, no one wants to give the Jaguars any credit. With this only being their second primetime game, I can see Doug Pederson and Co. rallying the troops to lay it all on the line tonight, with everyone watching. With Jake Browning, the Bengals are not a good team, and knowing that six of the Jaguars’ eight wins came by at least a touchdown, I’ll bump this spread down to -6.5 and still get good value to kick off our parlay.

Following the anticipated game script, more carries should be coming Travis Etienne’s way tonight, as the Jaguars should ideally be in a comfortable lead in the second half. He’s had at least 50 rushing yards in nine of 11 games this season. This Bengals defense just let Najee Harris run for 99 yards, a dude that runs in jeans. Fifty yards will be light work for Etienne.

Calvin Ridley’s been too inconsistent for my comfort. If I’m being frank and you’re looking to play tonight safe, I’d recommend pulling this leg out. However, we aren’t soft here, so we’ll ride it out. Ridley has only had at least 40 yards in six of 11 games this season but has averaged 96 yards per game across the last two games. He can give us our 40 yards in a single grab. Plus, big-time wide receivers always want to show up in prime time.

While we’re a little trepidatious with Ridley, we know what we’re getting from Christian Kirk. He’s had at least 40 receiving yards in ten straight games, so for us, that’s all we need to know to have complete confidence in him tonight.

To carry over the confidence, Evan Engram has had at least four receptions in every single game this season. What more information could you possibly need?

We had to find a way to work some Bengals into our parlay, so throwing in a Ja’Marr Chase leg can’t hurt, right? With Joe Burrow, we know 40 yards is a lock for Chase, but not so much with Browning. Still, Chase managed 81 yards off of four catches last week. We’re hoping for a few more than four catches with the Bengals playing from behind, so we’ll expect the best offensive weapon to produce.

