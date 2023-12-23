The Ultimate +950 Same Game Parlay for Ravens at 49ers

We have a massive showdown on Christmas between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, the top team in each respective conference. One team has to come out with a loss, so we worked up an ultimate same-game parlay for you in what should be an incredible game.

Valued at +950, let’s ride.

Watching the 49ers, I don’t know if I could bet against them. When at their best, they are virtually unbeatable and in a groove and some right now. Their defense is humming, their offense is a well-oiled machine, and the home-field advantage on Christmas night will give them that extra boost they’ll need. The Baltimore Ravens cannot be overlooked, as to me, the only way the Ravens can win is if the 49ers’ defense has no answer for Lamar Jackson’s legs. I bet they will, so I’ll kick this off with a 49ers moneyline tout.

Christian McCaffrey has combined for 20 touchdowns on the season, and we know he virtually always finds a way into the endzone. The Ravens’ strong linebacker group will have a better shot than most teams to slow CMC down, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the 49ers gave him less volume than usual. Still, 20 total touchdowns and an endzone trot in 12 of 14 games is good enough for me to exude confidence in him. I’ve learned that you beat great teams with great players, so there is no reason for us to shy away just because the competition is stiffer.

Over the past four weeks, Deebo Samuel has been the most dynamic player in football. He has combined for eight touchdowns in four games, which is absurd. We’ll tout him to continue his streak. Odds-wise, this leg is least likely to hit, but he’s earned our trust with his production.

I’ll keep this short, as Brandon Aiyuk has had at least 40 yards in all but one game this season, which came last week in a 37-yard outing. I won’t read too much into a three-yard miss, as Aiyuk has been highly reliable and consistent for us all season.

Gus Edwards is set to be the feature back on Sunday, likely seeing at least 12 carries in a typical game script. Overall, he has eclipsed 25 rushing yards in 12 of 14 games. Justice Hill will see some looks, but not enough to make Edwards worthless. Thinking about the 49ers’ defense, they would rather focus on Jackson’s legs and let Edwards do his things. I’m confident there will be enough volume for Edwards to pass 25 yards comfortably.

We know Lamar Jackson loves utilizing his tight ends. In the three games with Isaiah Likely as the primary tight end, he’s had four receptions in each game and averaged 64 receiving yards per game. I know the 49ers have defended opposing tight ends very well this season, but comparing Likely to Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., I find Likely the most trustworthy option. Twenty-five yards isn’t much, so we’ll roll the dice.

