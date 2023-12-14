Warren Sharp Likes This Lions Rushing Player Prop vs. Broncos

In the dynamic world of NFL football, player props offer a thrilling way to engage with the game. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions is currently at the center of an intriguing prop bet suggestion from SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp.

The prop catching attention is Gibbs’ longest rush attempt, over 13.5 yards. This bet stands out as one of the more promising wagers on the board this week. The talent and agility of Gibbs make this a compelling choice, despite the -160 odds, which some might find a bit steep. However, the confidence in Gibbs’ ability to deliver a rush attempt surpassing this mark is high.

A critical factor in this bet is the opponent’s defense. The Denver Broncos have shown significant weaknesses in their run defense this season. They’ve been consistently outperformed on the ground, making them vulnerable to a player of Gibbs’ caliber. This pattern has been evident throughout the season, where a running back has managed the longest run of over 15 yards in almost every game against the Broncos. This trend bolsters the likelihood of Gibbs achieving a significant rushing distance.

Furthermore, the Detroit Lions’ strategy may play into Gibbs’s hands, especially if they’re playing with a lead. The likelihood of increased rushing attempts in such a scenario provides additional opportunities for Gibbs to break a long run.

On a related note, it’s also worth watching Russell Wilson‘s rushing performance. Wilson has consistently exceeded his rushing prop in recent games, particularly those where his team has been trailing. With the odds leaning toward the Lions, Wilson might find himself scrambling more, potentially surpassing his rushing total as well.

Jahmyr Gibbs presents a substantial opportunity for prop bettors in the upcoming game. His ability and the Broncos’ struggling run defense set the stage for a potentially lucrative wager. Additionally, the game’s dynamics could see other players, like Russell Wilson, exceeding expectations in their rushing performance.

