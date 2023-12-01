We went 3-1 on our Week 12 totals, so we’re looking to continue piling up the wins in Week 13 with these four totals.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

If you told me two weeks ago that I’d be betting on a Pittsburgh Steelers team total, I’d say to you that you were nuts. Well, I guess all it takes is one game without Matt Canada. Despite the Steelers only scoring 16 points last week, they recorded a season 421 yards. Now, they face an abysmal Arizona Cardinals defense, having allowed at least 26.8 points per game this season, the second most in the league. I have faith (maybe too much faith) that Kenny Pickett will be able to carry over the momentum against this defense.

Pick: Steelers Team Total OVER 23.5

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints

I expect the Detroit Lions to come out firing on Sunday after getting beat down by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving with ten days to sit on it. The New Orleans Saints defense has put together some solid defensive numbers, but that doesn’t take into account that they’ve played absolutely trash quarterbacks all season. A motivated Jared Goff and his weapons, alongside the dominant run game, will easily be the best offense the Saints have faced all season. I can see the Lions dropping at least 30, so that leaves about 17 for the Saints to get us, and I can’t trust the Lions’ defense whatsoever, as they’ve given up an average of 31 points per game over the last three. Back the over.

Pick: OVER 46.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

We’ll keep this one simple. The Cleveland Browns cannot score, and their defense can be flat-out elite. I’m not buying into the Matthew Stafford resurgence just on him running up the score against an ugly Cardinals defense last week. I’m confident in the Browns’ defense getting the better of him and causing this to be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 39.5

More NFL Content: 49ers-Eagles SGP | Week 13 Anytime TDs | NFC Playoff Race

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC Championship rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles is months in the making, and I need some action on the game with a total pick. I’m uncomfortable touching the game total at 47.5 since I think it’s reasonably priced, but I’m all over the Eagles team total at 23.5, which we’re getting at plus money. The books are giving a ton of love to the 49ers’ defense, but don’t forget that the Eagles hung 31 on this defense last January. This year, the Eagles have scored at least 23.5 in eight of 11 games. At +105, that’s good enough for me to back it.

Pick: Eagles Team Total OVER 23.5 (+105)

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.