Week 14 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

We push to Week 14 of the NFL season with four spreads and a three-leg teaser to give you five winners for the weekend.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings are laying three on the road to a decent Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are coming off byes, but I think we’re forgetting how the Raiders looked before their bye in the four weeks under Antonio Pierce. They handled business against both New York teams, gave the Miami Dolphins everything they could handle, and gave the Kansas City Chiefs a strong fight where they were only down four heading into the fourth quarter. The Vikings will be getting Justin Jefferson back, but the team was 1-4 when he was in the lineup. At home, getting three points with the Raiders is a gift.

Pick: Raiders +3

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

It’s hard to give the Carolina Panthers any credit since they are 1-11, but I have no faith in Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Carr is questionable but appears on track to play, yet I don’t think it matters. The Saints stink, and I trust the Panthers’ defense more than they probably deserve to keep this game close. I can’t expect much from Bryce Young and the offense, but a week removed from the Frank Reich firing will aid the Panthers’ preparation this week. I don’t know if the Panthers win, but I’m confident in asserting that the Saints don’t deserve to lay 5.5 points regardless of the opponent.

Pick: Panthers +5.5.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

I’ll keep this one quick, but I don’t understand the narrative that the Buffalo Bills losing a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles suddenly means they are back. They aren’t reliable, their defense stinks, and Josh Allen always finds a way to make a costly mistake. I don’t like that the Bills are coming off a bye, and Patrick Mahomes hasn’t lost back-to-back games since Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. Mahomes and Andy Reid deserve my trust, while Allen and Sean McDermott don’t.

Pick: Chiefs -1.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

I don’t even want to bet on this game since it will be so exciting to sit back and enjoy as a neutral observer, but I have to tout the Philadelphia Eagles here. To start, yes, the Eagles got smashed last week against the 49ers, but are we too quick to forget that the Dallas Cowboys got beaten even worse by the 49ers earlier this year? I know the Cowboys are playing hot right now, but who have they beaten this year? Seven wins were against teams below .500, and the other two were against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. On the other hand, the Eagles have already beaten the Cowboys, as well as the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Bills. The Eagles are a veteran-laden team full of guys with a ton of pride. They won’t take getting beaten down and everyone calling them frauds lightly. I’ll take the points with the Eagles here and not think twice about it.

Pick: Eagles +3.5

6-Point Teaser of the Week: Bengals +7.5, Broncos +8.5, Buccaneers +8.5 (+150)

I was impressed with how Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals looked on Monday Night Football, but I also have to show a ton of respect for how the Indianapolis Colts have been playing, as they have a 7-5 record with Gardner Minshew at the helm. I can’t pinpoint who will win this game, but I’m confident it will be close. Neither Browning nor Minshew is great, so I’m sure it will be decided by, at most, a touchdown either way.

I have zero faith in Brandon Staley and the LA Chargers right now, and every game they play is the same. The Denver Broncos have become a force in the AFC over this past month and a half, and I can’t imagine them getting rolled by the Chargers. Bumping this up to 8.5 makes this as safe of a leg as possible.

Lastly, the Atlanta Falcons will not blow out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I refuse to believe it is capable of happening. Bumping the Bucs to +8.5 makes this entirely safe for me.

