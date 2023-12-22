What Kind of Pitcher is Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Going to Be?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a rising star from Japan, has recently been the center of attention in MLB. His performance has drawn comparisons with other notable Japanese players in the bigs, especially considering his impressive stats.

The LA Dodgers secured Yamamoto with a significant deal worth $325 million over 12 years, reminiscent of their acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, albeit at more than half the price. What stands out most, however, are Yamamoto’s statistics, particularly his home run allowance. His numbers suggest that he could be a top pitcher. This is based on his current performance metrics, which, when compared to other recent exports from Japan, like Kodai Senga, indicate a high level of skill and potential.

Senga’s numbers, for instance, increased substantially after joining MLB, with a rise in ERA and other metrics. If Yamamoto experiences a similar trajectory, his stats could also see an increase. Yet, even with a similar uptick in his ERA and other numbers, Yamamoto would land within the top five pitchers in the league.

A key aspect of Yamamoto’s profile is his age and experience. At just 24 years old, he has played professionally since he was 18, starting in the Nippon League. His career trajectory is notable: beginning as a reliever with a 2.30 ERA at 19 and continually improving his strikeout rate while maintaining low walk rates.

Yamamoto stands out for his pitching skills but is on the smaller side physically. At 5’10” and 180 pounds, he is considered small for an MLB starting pitcher, so questions loom about the workload he can handle. Despite this, his pitching abilities are formidable. Yamamoto is a right-handed pitcher capable of throwing five different pitches for strikes, showcasing a diverse and effective arsenal.

The transition of Japanese players to MLB, particularly pitchers, has been mixed. While hitters have generally found success, outstanding long careers on the mound like Yu Darvish are rare. Yamamoto’s journey in MLB will be closely watched to see if he can maintain his high performance and adapt to the league’s challenges.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto‘s arrival in MLB with the LA Dodgers is marked by his impressive statistics and growth potential. His unique profile of youth, experience, and skill sets him apart as a player to watch in the coming seasons.

