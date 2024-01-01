3 Things We Learned From the Detroit Lions in Week 17

The Detroit Lions fell short in their Week 17 Saturday night clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

SportsGrid looks at what we learned from the Lions in the losing effort.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Jared Goff Continued to Turn the Ball Over at Inopportune Times

Although much of the focus will be on the controversy surrounding whether or not Taylor Decker was reported as eligible on the two-point conversion attempt, more of the headlines should surround Jared Goff and his struggles. Goff has done an excellent job helping the Lions become relevant again in the NFC, but he’s also hindered them from reaching their ceiling as a franchise. Goff turned the ball over at a crucial time in the fourth quarter, and although the Lions got it back and drove down the field, the game might have ended differently had he not forced throws in tight windows. If Goff doesn’t turn the football over, the Lions can take another step in the playoffs this season, but we’re not holding our breath right now.

2. Lion’s Defense had Bend Don’t Break Mentality

The Lions held an explosive offensive in the Dallas Cowboys to 20 points, which looks great on paper. Still, the Lions allowed Dak Prescott to throw for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns, highlighted by a dominant 227-yard receiving performance from CeeDee Lamb. Prescott and Lamb continued to take shots at a crucial weakness in the Lions’ secondary. If the Lions hope to pull off some upsets in January, they can’t allow teams to tear apart their secondary like that. Aidan Hutchinson is the wild card here, knowing how disruptive he can be to an opponent’s passing game. Hutchinson registered three sacks and four tackles for a loss in Week 17 against the Cowboys.

3. Running Game Continues to be Key to Offensive Success

It’s no secret that when the Detroit Lions are humming on offense, their running game is a significant reason for that success. The duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best in football, and that’s made possible behind a solid offensive line. In Week 17 against Dallas, Montgomery and Gibbs combined for only 108 yards on 29 carries. Gibbs and Montgomery have explosive tendencies that can be utilized in the running and passing games. They’ll need this talented duo to be more potent in the postseason. Controlling the clock and keeping their defense off the field remains a priority. Whichever team the Lions matchup within the Wild-Card round of the playoffs, winning in the trenches and dominating on the ground is essential.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.