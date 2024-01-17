5 Overreactions to NFL Wild Card Weekend

Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 18:

5. Mike McCarthy Will Never Ever Win a Playoff Game Again

Remember when Mike McCarthy had a sleepover at Jerry Jones’s house and talked about all the good things they would accomplish together? It’s funny neither of them thought to mention, “Win a playoff game.”

The Dallas Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the last three regular seasons, claiming two NFC East titles and going a disappointing 1-3 in the playoffs. I’m sure some McCarthy fans would point to his Super Bowl XLV win to validate he’s a playoff-caliber coach. But his 7-11 record outside that run paints a very different picture.

The Green Bay Packers eliminating the Cowboys from the playoffs is the poetic justice McCarthy and Jones deserved. Set your expectations appropriately, Dallas, and never expect to win the Super Bowl again.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Trade Kenny Pickett

The San Francisco 49ers endured a lot of backlash when they moved on from former third-overall draft pick Trey Lance ahead of this season. Lance was expected to be the quarterback of the future, delivering the Niners to glory. Despite the heavy investment, San Francisco’s brass knew when to cut the cord, and the team is better because of it. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to follow that blueprint to build a more competitive squad.

Mason Rudolph was always the answer. It just took Mike Tomlin a little longer to figure it out. A new offensive coordinator may have facilitated that growth, but Rudolph has consistently delivered above-average performances. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys is 8-4-1 as a starter, with a career 86.9 passer rating. Most importantly, the Steelers offense steps up under Rudolph.

No one wants to admit failure, especially by moving on from a first-round draft pick. Ironically enough, the inability to recognize it will lead to more failure.

3. Jared Goff is the More Memorable Lions Quarterback

For years, Matthew Stafford endeared himself to the Detroit Lions fanbase, but after this weekend’s performance, Jared Goff will be remembered as the superior quarterback. The Lions won a playoff game for the first time since 1991, and Goff deserves a lot of the credit.

The veteran pivot completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. Although he didn’t come close to a perfect passer rating, Goff did something 23 quarterbacks before him couldn’t, lead the Lions to the playoffs and win a game.

One day, grown men will tell their grandchildren how they wept in the stands back in 2023 as the Lions won a playoff game for the first time in over 30 years. And for that, Goff will be remembered forever.

2. The Eagles Suffered the Worst Collapse in NFL History

The Philadelphia Eagles have an unforgiving fanbase, and it’s unlikely anyone will let them forget what a monumental collapse they just suffered.

Just a few weeks ago, the Eagles were flying high. Sitting at 10-1, on top of the NFC East, and presumably coasting to a first-round bye, Philadelphia dropped heartbreaking decision after heartbreaking decision en route to an 11-6 record. One by one, the Eagles were robbed of their first-round bye, division title/home playoff game, and eventually their Super Bowl aspirations.

No one will give the Eagles credit for their NFC Championship last year, but everyone will remember this collapse.

1. Bills Mafia is Getting Soft

There was a time when Bills Mafia would stand proudly in frigid temperatures with “Bills” painted in red, white, and blue across shirtless chests. But like some unsuspecting schmuck in zebra pants getting suplexed through a table, that reputation is now shattered.

Rather than following through with Snowmageddon on Sunday, Buffalo postponed the Wild Card showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday. That allowed a few underpaid football fans enough time to shovel out some of the stadium while both teams waited for better weather.

First, they banned suplexing, and then they banned snow games. It’s a sad state of affairs, but the Bills Mafia is softer than the snow they brushed off their chairs on Monday afternoon.

