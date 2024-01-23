Baker Mayfield’s Future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been riding a wave of success over the past three years, thanks to the legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, who led them to a Super Bowl championship. However, as the Brady era came to an end, the Buccaneers faced the daunting task of finding a successor. Enter Baker Mayfield.

During the offseason and into training camp, there was speculation about who would lead the Buccaneers on the field. Some believed that Mayfield would start the season, while others, thought that Kyle Trask might eventually take over. However, Baker Mayfield surprised many by stepping up as the starting quarterback.

Mayfield’s journey with the Buccaneers had its highs and lows. In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, he faced adversity with two costly interceptions in a game against Detroit. The first interception came off the hands of Mike Evans, and the second occurred with just a minute and 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite these setbacks, Mayfield’s overall performance throughout the season raised important questions about his future with the team.

One crucial consideration is Mayfield’s age and potential. He is still relatively young in the NFL, which makes him a valuable asset for the Buccaneers. Additionally, finding a franchise quarterback in the later stages of the first round of the NFL Draft, where Tampa Bay typically selects, is a challenging endeavor. Drafting a surefire franchise quarterback is unlikely at that position.

While Baker Mayfield comes with a significant price tag, it’s important to remember that top-tier quarterbacks demand high salaries in today’s NFL. The market benchmark, such as Daniel Jones earning $40 million annually, showcases the cost of securing a franchise quarterback. Mayfield’s future contract with the Buccaneers could well exceed $45 million per year, aligning with the market’s reality.

When weighing the alternatives, the Buccaneers struck gold by acquiring Mayfield, especially considering the events surrounding his departure from Cleveland. Injuries led to his exit from the Browns, which ultimately benefited Tampa Bay. Had he chosen a different path, he might have remained with Cleveland, and the Buccaneers might have pursued a different quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

One thing that cannot be denied is Mayfield’s rapport with his teammates. Wide receivers appreciate his willingness to target them, whether they’re open or double-covered. This chemistry creates a positive atmosphere within the team.

While Baker Mayfield’s journey with the Buccaneers had its ups and downs, there are compelling reasons to believe that he is the future of the franchise. His youth, coupled with the challenges of finding a franchise quarterback, makes him a valuable asset. Despite the hefty price tag, securing a reliable quarterback is a top priority in today’s NFL. Buccaneers fans may be witnessing the start of a new era with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

