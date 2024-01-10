Boomer Esiason Gives His Super Bowl Darkhorse Pick

As the NFL playoffs loom, 14 teams are still in contention for the coveted Lombardi Trophy and the title of Super Bowl 58 champions. While the top seeds in the AFC and NFC have their fair share of supporters, one NFL legend, Boomer Esiason, has his eye on a dark horse. While the San Francisco 49ers (+220) have emerged as the frontrunners in the NFC, another team has piqued his interest in the AFC.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Boomer begins by highlighting the recent resurgence of the Buffalo Bills (+650), saying, “Well, I’ve had my eye on the Buffalo Bills the last four weeks. You know, Sean McDermott saved the season firing Ken Dorsey, not that it was all his fault, but maybe they just needed a different voice in the ear of Josh Allen.” Boomer’s keen observation underscores the impact of coaching decisions on a team’s performance.

The Bills’ dynamic quarterback, Josh Allen, has been a key player in their success. Boomer praises Allen’s performance, stating, “I know Josh Allen played a Josh Allen type of game against the Miami Dolphins. That was the kid that we saw at Wyoming. That was the kid that we saw in his rookie year. You know, he’s going to win the game any way possible. He may lose the game any way possible, but he’s fearless.” Boomer’s confidence in Allen’s ability to lead the Bills to victory adds weight to their Super Bowl aspirations.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Boomer doesn’t stop there. He envisions a thrilling AFC Championship showdown, saying, “I love the Buffalo Bills’ chances here to go all the way through and maybe even play Baltimore in the AFC championship game down in Baltimore.” Boomer’s prediction highlights the potential clash between two formidable teams, setting the stage for an electrifying matchup.

But Boomer also acknowledges the unpredictable nature of the playoffs, noting, “But don’t be surprised if we find ourselves at CBS up in Buffalo for the AFC championship game because things go the way I think they’re gonna go.” His insight reminds us that in the NFL, anything can happen, and surprises are part of the postseason drama.

Boomer goes on to discuss the Cleveland Browns (+3000), a team that has shown promise. However, he voices concerns about their quarterback, saying, “I’m not ready to say the Browns are a top contender. I know their defense is Super Bowl caliber, and Joe Flacco‘s had a great run, especially the last four weeks, but he does throw interceptions, and turnovers in big games like this are a huge factor.” Boomer’s emphasis on protecting the football in high-stakes games underscores the challenges the Browns might face.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Boomer Esiason offers an intriguing perspective on the upcoming playoffs. He suggests, “And if he’s gonna throw interceptions, that means it’s gonna be tough for them to move on and get through teams like Baltimore and Buffalo.” Boomer’s analysis reminds us that turnovers can be game-changers in the playoffs, and ball security will be crucial for the Browns or any team with championship aspirations.

As the NFL playoffs approach, Esiason’s insights shed light on the potential contenders and the factors that could shape the road to Super Bowl 58. While the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are receiving attention, the playoffs remain an unpredictable journey where every team has a chance to etch their name in football history.

Watch Boomer’s Breakdown in Full on SportsGrid’s YouTube Channel below.