Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +305 SGP
Two of the NBA‘s best square off for the first time this season as the Boston Celtics (26-6) travel to Oklahoma City to battle the Thunder (22-9).
Boston enters the contest as a 4.0-point favorite.
Below, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to kick off the New Year with a win.
Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s superstar point guard, who has been on an absolute scoring tear.
Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-200)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 PPG this season, third in the Association
- Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in ten of his past 12 games
- Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in his lone appearance against Boston last season
- Boston is allowing the third most points to point guards this season
Leg 2: BOS Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-150)
- Holiday is averaging a career-high 6.6 RPG this season
- Holiday has pulled down at least six boards in six of his past seven games
- OKC is allowing the eighth most rebounds to point guards this season
Leg 3: OVER 239.5 (-110)
- Boston (120.8 PPG) and OKC (121.3 PPG) rank sixth and fourth, respectively, in scoring offense this season
- OKC is averaging 124.7 PPG at home compared to 117.2 on the road
- Boston is averaging 118.6 PPG on the road, fourth best in the Association
- The total has gone OVER in each of the past three meetings between the teams
Total Value = +305
