Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +305 SGP

by

1 Hour Ago

Two of the NBA‘s best square off for the first time this season as the Boston Celtics (26-6) travel to Oklahoma City to battle the Thunder (22-9).

Boston enters the contest as a 4.0-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to kick off the New Year with a win.

Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s superstar point guard, who has been on an absolute scoring tear.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-200)

  • Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 PPG this season, third in the Association
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in ten of his past 12 games
  • Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in his lone appearance against Boston last season
  • Boston is allowing the third most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: BOS Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-150)

  • Holiday is averaging a career-high 6.6 RPG this season
  • Holiday has pulled down at least six boards in six of his past seven games
  • OKC is allowing the eighth most rebounds to point guards this season

Leg 3: OVER 239.5 (-110)

  • Boston (120.8 PPG) and OKC (121.3 PPG) rank sixth and fourth, respectively, in scoring offense this season
  • OKC is averaging 124.7 PPG at home compared to 117.2 on the road
  • Boston is averaging 118.6 PPG on the road, fourth best in the Association
  • The total has gone OVER in each of the past three meetings between the teams

Total Value = +305

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related