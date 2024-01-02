Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +305 SGP

Two of the NBA‘s best square off for the first time this season as the Boston Celtics (26-6) travel to Oklahoma City to battle the Thunder (22-9).

Boston enters the contest as a 4.0-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to kick off the New Year with a win.

Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s superstar point guard, who has been on an absolute scoring tear.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-200)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 PPG this season, third in the Association

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in ten of his past 12 games

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in his lone appearance against Boston last season

Boston is allowing the third most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: BOS Jrue Holiday to Record 6+ Rebounds (-150)

Holiday is averaging a career-high 6.6 RPG this season

Holiday has pulled down at least six boards in six of his past seven games

OKC is allowing the eighth most rebounds to point guards this season

Leg 3: OVER 239.5 (-110)

Boston (120.8 PPG) and OKC (121.3 PPG) rank sixth and fourth, respectively, in scoring offense this season

OKC is averaging 124.7 PPG at home compared to 117.2 on the road

Boston is averaging 118.6 PPG on the road, fourth best in the Association

The total has gone OVER in each of the past three meetings between the teams

Total Value = +305

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.