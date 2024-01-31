Breaking Down Lamar Jackson’s Playoff Puzzle: Ravens’ Quest for Postseason Success

Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has been nothing short of sensational in the regular season since he took over as the starter in late 2018. With a playoff record of two wins and four losses, questions surrounding his ability to perform in the postseason have continued to linger.

When Jackson has been at the helm, the Ravens boast an impressive regular-season record of 58 wins and 19 losses, giving them an enviable win percentage. In fact, their win percentage surpasses even that of the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes, a testament to Jackson’s impact on the team. Baltimore, as a whole, has compiled a stellar 66-33 record straight up since Lamar entered the league in 2018, making them one of the NFL’s most successful franchises during this period.

However, despite their regular-season dominance, the Ravens have struggled to translate that success into playoff victories. They’ve only managed to win two playoff games and reached the AFC championship game just once since Lamar’s arrival, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering when Baltimore will break through and make it back to the Super Bowl, a feat they last accomplished in 2012.

As the Ravens prepare for the 2024 season, they face the challenge of addressing these postseason woes and changing the narrative surrounding their playoff performance. Expectations will be high, even with the lack of playoff success.

Lamar Jackson’s regular-season prowess is undeniable, and if he remains healthy, he is bound to continue being an outstanding quarterback. However, the skepticism that arises come playoff time is a reality the Ravens must confront and overcome. Despite Jackson’s MVP-caliber regular-season performances, there remains a lingering doubt about his ability to shine in the postseason, an unjust burden for a player of his caliber.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Ravens are likely to secure a high playoff seed, but the true test will be in the postseason. Can Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally silence the doubters and make a deep playoff run? Only time will tell, but until then, the questions and expectations surrounding this talented team will persist, with fans and analysts alike hoping that Lamar Jackson can prove his postseason prowess and lead the Ravens to Super Bowl glory once again.

