In the realm of NFL football, the past two years have been nothing short of a disaster for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Wilson’s tenure in Denver can be summed up as underwhelming, with an overall record of 11-19. While he demonstrated proficiency in throwing touchdowns this year, his yardage fell short of expectations.

Buy or sell: Russell Wilson will be a starting quarterback in the NFL next season. The answer leans heavily towards a resounding yes.

Examining Wilson’s contract with the Broncos, it’s clear that it’s substantial. However, the likelihood of a trade for Wilson seems slim. The situation parallels the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr last year. The Raiders, in a similar scenario, could have possibly secured a third or second-round pick for Carr but instead ended up releasing him. This allowed Carr to join a new team without the financial burden on the Raiders.

When it comes to Wilson, it’s unlikely that any team would offer even a fifth-round pick for him, mainly due to the hefty salary that would come with acquiring him from Denver. The more probable scenario is that Wilson gets released from the Broncos, opening up opportunities for him elsewhere.

Given the current landscape of quarterbacks in the NFL, there’s a strong chance that a team will bring Wilson on board. The strategy would involve leveraging his veteran experience, surrounding him with solid talent, and aiming for a playoff push. This move could be a career lifeline for coaches and provide a more reasonable contract situation for Wilson, far from the $250 million mark.

The future looks bright for Russell Wilson as a starter in the NFL next season. Despite the turbulent time with the Broncos, his experience and skill set make him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their quarterback lineup and compete at a higher level. It’s just a matter of time before Denver cuts ties and another team signs the Super Bowl champion.

