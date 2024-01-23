Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin, Doc Rivers Rumored to Be Next Milwaukee Coach

For the second straight NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach while being…well, still really good. Adrian Griffin was given the axe today, just 43 games into his first season as bench boss. This comes just months after Milwaukee relieved Mike Budenholzer of his coaching duties following a first-round playoff exit and 58-win season.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks Futures Odds @ FanDuel

NBA Championship Winner: +480

Eastern Conference Winner: +220

Central Division Winner: -470

Regular Season Wins O/U: 54.5

The Bucks are right around the same pace as they were for last year’s first-place finish in the East, sporting a 30-13 record to lead the Central Division. Milwaukee sits in second place, 3.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the top mark in the Eastern Conference.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty is expected to take over head coaching duties in the interim, but rumors have connected some big-name out-of-work coaches to take over in Wisconsin. Doc Rivers is at the top of that list and could be the next man up in Milwaukee shortly.

Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate to become the Milwaukee Bucks new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GveEWIozO3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

