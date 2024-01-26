Chiefs vs. Ravens QB Props: MVP Battle Between Mahomes and Jackson

In a highly anticipated AFC championship game, two NFL MVPs, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, are set to go head-to-head, bringing an array of intriguing quarterback prop bets into focus.

Chiefs vs. Ravens QB Props at FanDuel

Lamar Jackson 209.5 Passing Yards: O/U -110

Patrick Mahomes 243.5 Passing Yards: O/U -110

Lamar Jackson 19.5 Pass Completions: O -105 | U -115

Patrick Mahomes 23.5 Pass Completions: O -128 | U -104

Lamar Jackson 29.5 Pass Attempts: O +104 | U -128

Patrick Mahomes 36.5 Pass Attempts: O -120 | U -102

Starting with Lamar Jackson, his passing yards prop is set at over 209.5. Considering his capabilities, this number might seem low, but it reflects the Ravens’ potential strategy to control the clock with their running game. However, the expectation is that Jackson will need to utilize his arm more than this number suggests if the Ravens are to secure a win.

His passing touchdowns prop is a bit more challenging, listed at +146 for over 1.5 touchdowns. The Ravens’ tendency to run the ball near the goal line might make this a tougher bet.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes has a passing yards prop of 243.5. Given his efficiency, especially in his previous game, where he only threw 23 passes, this number is a testament to his ability to make significant gains with fewer attempts.

His passing touchdowns prop is set at -120 for over 1.5, reflecting a higher likelihood than Jackson, considering the Chiefs’ more pass-oriented approach near the endzone.

Interestingly, Mahomes’ rushing yards prop is also worth noting, set at 26.5. This number is particularly compelling as Mahomes has been known to scramble effectively, making his over on rushing yards an attractive bet.

Lamar Jackson’s rushing yards prop has risen sharply, now at 67.5. This uptick is understandable, given Jackson’s propensity to use his legs, especially in high-stakes games like this one.

The prop bets for both quarterbacks offer a range of opportunities. For Patrick Mahomes, the over on rushing yards seems a solid bet, reflecting his ability to scramble when needed. For Lamar Jackson, despite the low passing yards prop of over 209.5, the expectation is that he will exceed this number, particularly if the Ravens find themselves in a position where they need to rely more on his passing ability.

As for the passing touchdowns, Mahomes seems a more likely candidate to hit over 1.5 touchdowns, given the Chiefs’ offensive style. These props paint a picture of a dynamic and potentially high-scoring AFC championship game.

