College Basketball Best Bets for Wednesday, January 4th

With the college football season winding down, college basketball is beginning to pick up some steam as we enter conference play across the country. With this intriguing Wednesday night slate, there is a boatload of action on the hardwood across the country, and we’ll be targeting a pair of matchups for our best bets.

Let’s take a look at each of the matchups where we see value, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: FOX Sports 1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

FOX Sports 1 | FOX Sports App Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence, RI

Spread: Seton Hall +6.5 (-112) | Providence -6.5 (-108)

Seton Hall +6.5 (-112) | Providence -6.5 (-108) Moneyline: Seton Hall (+220) | Providence (-275)

Seton Hall (+220) | Providence (-275) Total: OVER 136.5 (-114) | UNDER 136.5 (-106)

Providence has spent the past two months staking its claim as arguably the best defensive team in the country. The Friars not only rank seventh in defensive efficiency per KenPom, but they’ve also held teams to just a 42.5 effective field goal percentage this season, the fourth-best in the nation. In ten home games this season, just three opponents have cleared Seton Hall’s team total of 65.5 on Wednesday night. The Pirates’ desire to play at a slower pace also should play a role here.

Providence is where offenses go to die, and we should see more of the same on Wednesday night in this Big East Clash. Fade Seton Hall’s team total in this one.

The Pick: Seton Hall Team Total u65.5 (-114)

TV: ESPN+ | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN+ | ESPN App Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | Location: Gallagher Iba Arena, – Stillwater, OK

Spread: Chicago State +19.5 (-114) | Oklahoma State -19.5 (-106)

Chicago State +19.5 (-114) | Oklahoma State -19.5 (-106) Moneyline: Chicago State (+2500) | Oklahoma State (-10000)

Chicago State (+2500) | Oklahoma State (-10000) Total: OVER 135.5 (-115) | UNDER 135.5 (-105)

This is a complete fade of Chicago State after an NBA-like week of scheduling for the Cougars. As the only independent program in the country, Chicago State is largely at the mercy of when other schools are willing and able to fit them into their schedule, especially once conference play rolls around. It can create some oddities in the team’s schedule, such as this matchup being their fourth game of a seven-day road trip, including the second leg of a back-to-back. The Cougars have gone from Wisconsin to California to Illinois to Kansas and now to Oklahoma in a matter of a week.

You may not find a larger fatigue factor on the schedule this college hoops season, so it’s time to take advantage. Back the Cowboys to comfortably get things done on Wednesday night.

The Pick: Oklahoma State -19.5

